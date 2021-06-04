Fact.MR Report – Potential impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Dental Infection Control Products Market

Digital dentistry is gaining immense popularity in the demand of dental infection control products market space, and will lend added impetus to the growth of the market through 2030. Fact.MR’s report also dives deep into the regional analysis of this space, and explains why the regions of North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific will be the most lucrative for stakeholders in the global dental infection control products market. There is also detailed discussion about how the COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting market growth, and when this industry will go on to regain its original growth trajectory.

“Although the impact of COVID-19 on dental care industry has been palpable, growing focus on maintaining hygiene will augur well for the long-run.” says the Fact.MR report.

Dental Infection Control Products Market – Key Takeaways

North America will remain lucrative throughout the assessment period owing to growing awareness concerning dental care.

The consumables product category will remain dominant in the global market owing to their extensive scope of application.

Dental hospitals & clinics are anticipated to attain majority of market share, however, at present at negatively impacted by COVID-19 outbreak.

Dental Infection Control Products Market – Driving Factors

Introduction of new aesthetic materials and digital devices along with powerful prototyping & manufacturing tools, is modernizing the global market

Rising demand for dental care products due to growing geriatric populace with cavity problems, and changing food habits and lifestyles is significantly swaying market growth.

A rising number of trained dentists are enhancing access to oral care, which, in turn, is augmenting the growth.

Dental Infection Control Products Market – Constraints

Rising availability of pirated or counterfeit products in the market might create a bottleneck for the complete market growth of the dental infection control products market.

Higher treatment cost is another aspect posing as a challenge to the market growth.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on the dental infection control products market, as surgeons are at the utmost transmission risk of the getting disease. Consequently, a drop in demand for products from hospitals and dental clinics has been foreseen. Moreover, practices involved in dental academics, dental laboratories, and research institutions are not compatible with government regulations and norms on COVID-19. This is negatively impacted the dental infection control products market.

Competition Landscape

Leading market players identified in the global dental infection control products market are Air Techniques Inc., 3M Company, Biotrol, Coltene Whaledent Ag, Crosstex International Inc., Dentisan, First Medical, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., KaVo Kerr Group, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., Inc., Laboratoire Septodont, Owens & minor Inc., maxill Inc., and Schulke & Mayr GmbH. Leading players are engaging in research & development activities as well as are introducing advanced dental care technology for instance teledentistry, digital X-rays, and lasers to assist in the market growth.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights into the dental infection control products market. The market is scrutinized based on product into (consumables{hand care (soaps & lotions, sterilizing gels), personal protective care/ accessories, dental unit water-line cleaning solutions, instrument cleaning solutions (lubricants, ultrasonic cleaning solutions, multi-surface cleaning/disinfectants and enzymatic detergents and decontamination), sterilization accessories, and others.}and equipment{cleaning monitors, ultrasonic cleaning units, and others}), end user(dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and dental laboratories), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

