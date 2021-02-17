Facility Management Services Market Scope and Structure Analysis, 2020–2027 | Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Facility Management Services Market by Service Type, Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global facility management services market was valued at $954.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,422.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Facility management services offer maintenance support and escalate the value of a building or infrastructure. In addition, these services have revolutionized commercial and industrial buildings, by maximizing returns on real estate investments for owners through value-added programs and superior management expertise. These services directly support owner’s financial and operational goals. The various types of facility management services consist of cleaning, electrical services, landscaping, plumbing, security, and others.

The factors such as increase in industrialization and urbanization, surge in residential and non-residential construction, and rise in awareness toward the protection of assets drive the growth of the facility management services market. In addition, many facility management services providers such as CBRE Group, Quess Corp Ltd, and others are aiming at integrating the sustainable development, technology, infrastructure, individuals, and real estate to get maximum efficiency.

Thus, the increase in awareness toward safeguarding assets or properties is expected to boost the growth of the global market. However, the dearth of skilled staffs and capital in developing countries, and lack of managerial awareness and dependency on the in-house facility management team hinders the facility management services market growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies in the global facility management services marketto halt their business operations to comply with new government regulations for curbing the spread of COVID-19. This halt in operations directly impacts the revenue flow of the global market. In addition, there is a halt in providing facility management services to end users such as commercial, industrial, and institutional due to lack of manpower. In addition, no new consignments are being received by the companies operating in this sector. Hence, stoppage in construction activities and lockdowns for several months have affected the global market, with slow recovery is anticipated during 2020-2027.

Key Segments

Based on type, the market is divided into outsourced and in-house.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into commercial, institutional, public/infrastructure, industrial, and others.

Region-wise, the global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the facility management services market report include Arthur McKay & Co Ltd., BVG India Ltd, CBRE Group, Inc. EMCOR Group, Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Knight Facilities Management, Quess Corp Ltd, Sodexo, Inc., Spotless Group Holdings Limited, and Tenon Group.

