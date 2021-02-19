Facility Management Services Market Report 2020 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Facility Management Services Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Facility Management Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Facility Management Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global facility management services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for service outsourcing and rising prevalence for IoT among end- users are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Facility management is a management which is specially designed to provide good support services to the organizations. The main of this system is to improve the productivity and quality of the business. In simple words, facility management make sure that all the operations and processes in the organization are functioning smoothly. They are used in wide number of industries such as healthcare, construction, banking, government and public administration and others.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-facility-management-services-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of cloud based solutions will act as a driver for this market

Rising changes in organization culture and work style will propel the market growth

Increasing product launches and strategies by manufacture will also act as a driver for this market

Growing prevalence for services outsourcing will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about facility management solutions among population will restrain the market growth

Dearth of skilled and trained professional will also hamper the market growth

High operational cost will also act as a restrain for this market growth

Segmentation: Global Facility Management Services Market

By Facility Management Services

In- House

Outsourced

Integrated

By Solution

Integrated Workplace Management System

Building Information Modeling

Facility Operations and Security Management Lighting Control HVAC Control Video Surveillance and Access Control Emergency and Incident Management

Facility Environment Management Sustainability Management Waste Management Facility Property Management

Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management Asset Maintenance Management Relocation Management Reservation Management



By Services

Consulting, Auditing and Quality Assessment

Support and Maintenance

Service Level Agreement Management

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Vertical

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Construction and Real Estate

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Public Administration

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, JLL announced the launch of their new facilities management services FacilitiesFlex which is specially designed to help the company so that they can track their budgets more efficiently, decrease risk and can improve the productivity. It is specially designed for the services such as food- on- demand or transport and provides two types of services such as FacilitiesFlex on-demand and FacilitiesFlex platform.

In January 2019, Genius Consultants Ltd announced the launch of their new Facility Management & Security services so that they can increase their revenue. This new service is very good for an organization as it cover all the different vertical of business and will also help the company in achieving their business goals. This will help them to expand their business and strengthen their position in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global facility management services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of facility management services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-facility-management-services-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facility management services market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP, EMCOR Group Inc., Aramark India, FM:Systems., Accruent, INTERSERVE, Trimble Inc., ARCHIBUS, Inc, iOFFICE, Planon, FMX, Hippo CMMS., MetricStream Inc., Apleona GmbH, FacilityONE Technologies llc, OfficeSpace Software Inc., Archidata Inc., Nemetschek, Autodesk, Inc., Indus Systems & Services Pvt. Ltd., JadeTrack Inc.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Facility Management Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Facility Management Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Facility Management Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Facility Management Services market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-facility-management-services-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com