Facility Management Services Market Growth Potential, Deployment, Industry Size And End-User – EMCOR Group Inc., Aramark India, FM:Systems., Accruent, INTERSERVE, Trimble

Global facility management services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for service outsourcing and rising prevalence for IoT among end- users are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of cloud based solutions will act as a driver for this market

Rising changes in organization culture and work style will propel the market growth

Increasing product launches and strategies by manufacture will also act as a driver for this market

Growing prevalence for services outsourcing will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about facility management solutions among population will restrain the market growth

Dearth of skilled and trained professional will also hamper the market growth

High operational cost will also act as a restrain for this market growth

Following Top Key Players are profiled with global positioning:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facility management services market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP, EMCOR Group Inc., Aramark India, FM:Systems., Accruent, INTERSERVE, Trimble Inc., ARCHIBUS, Inc, iOFFICE, Planon, FMX, Hippo CMMS., MetricStream Inc., Apleona GmbH, FacilityONE Technologies llc, OfficeSpace Software Inc., Archidata Inc., Nemetschek, Autodesk, Inc., Indus Systems & Services Pvt. Ltd., JadeTrack Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Facility Management Services Market By Facility Management Services (In- House, Outsourced, Integrated), Solution (Integrated Workplace Management System, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Environment Management, Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management), Services (Consulting, Auditing and Quality Assessment, Support and Maintenance, Service Level Agreement Management), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Vertical (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Public Administration, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Regional Analysis for Global Facility Management Services Market:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Data Bridge Market Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing deviance in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. The company utilizes a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches for segmenting and estimating quantitative aspects of the market. In Addition, a recurring theme prevalent across all our research reports is data triangulation that looks market from three different perspectives. Critical elements of methodology employed for all our studies include:

Our market estimates and forecasts are derived through simulation models. A unique model is created customized for each study. Gathered information for market dynamics, technology landscape, application development and pricing trends is fed into the model and analyzed simultaneously. These factors are studied on a comparative basis, and their impact over the forecast period is quantified with the help of correlation, regression and time series analysis. Market forecasting is performed via a combination of economic tools, technological analysis, and industry experience and domain expertise.

