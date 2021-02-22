Facility Management Market By Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2027

Facility Management market research report has been prepared which effectively manages large and complex market data tables. The report also comprises of reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. This report explains market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern as well as conducts thorough analysis of patents and major market players to present a competitive landscape. The Facility Management report has been framed with the proper use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.

Global Facility Management Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Facility Management Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Facility Management market are Cushman and Wakefield, Tenon Group, Johnson Controls, Dussman Group, IBM, ORACLE, Trimble Inc., Accruent, MRI SOFTWARE LLC, Planon, Servicechannel, Service Works Global, Causeway Technologies, Spacewell International among other

Facility management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.98% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on facility management market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

A profession that focuses on multiple disciplines in order to ensure functionality, comfort, safety and efficiency of the environment built by integration with people, place, process and technology is known as facility management.

Facility Management Market: Scope of the Report

Global Facility Management Market, By Offering (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Administration, Healthcare, Education, Energy and Utilities, Construction and Real Estate and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Facility Management Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Facility Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Facility management market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to facility management market. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Sodexo, CBRE Group Inc. ISS A/S, Compass Group Plc, Aramark Corporation, Jones Lang Lasalle IP Inc.,

Global Facility Management Market Scope and Market Size

Facility management market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment type, organization size and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on offering, facility management market is segmented into solutions and services. Services are sub-segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services are further segmented into deployment and integration, consulting and training, auditing and quality assessment, support and maintenance and service-level agreement management. Deployment and integration is also divided into system integration and implementation.

Based on deployment type, facility management market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

Based on organization size, facility management market is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on vertical, facility management market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, government and public administration, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, construction and real estate and others.

