Facility Management Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast

According to IMARC group the report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top facility management companies being

IBM

Oracle

Trimble

CA Technologies

SAP

Archibus

Accruent

Maintenance Connection

MCS Solutions

Planon

Ioffice

Jadetrack

Metricstream

Emaint

Facilities Management Express

Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Facility Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global facility management market size reached a value of US$ 48.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2021-2026. Facility management (FM) is a type of organizational operation that requires the coordination of the workplace, people and process within the built environment. It aims to improve the productivity and quality of life of the people who exist in the core business. There are different types of facilities that are covered under FM, such as auto shops, hospitals, retail establishments, office buildings, grocery stores, hospitals, sports complexes, hotels and other government or revenue-generating institutions. A facility manager works toward integrating business architecture, administration, and engineering and behavioral sciences. Some of the responsibilities that are typically associated with FM include property or building management, space planning and accounting, records management, janitorial services, security, and telecommunications and information systems.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Facility Management Market Trends:

Over the past few years, companies across the globe have started outsourcing FM services. The popularity of this model has attracted several new entrants in the market that provide advanced solutions to businesses. Besides this, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI)- and internet of things (IoT)-driven technologies has enabled industry players to shift from tactical, traditional facilities management to a predictive, smarter management experience. One of these advanced solutions includes the blockchain technology, which has enabled companies to offer greater transparency as well as effectively track maintenance and service visits from contractors. Other than this, regulatory bodies from around the world have been undertaking initiatives to promote FM in start-ups. For instance, in 2018, the Australia-based organization for facilities management, Facility Management Association, introduced the Indigenous Engagement Strategy. The initiative aims to support indigenous businesses and offer career opportunities for the peoples of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

Integrated Workplace Management System

Facility Operations and Security Management

Building Information Modeling

Facility Property Management

Facility Environment Management

Breakup by Service:

Deployment and Integration

Auditing and Quality Assessment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Service Level Agreement Management

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

