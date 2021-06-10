Facilities Management Software Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2026

Global Facilities Management Software Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Facility management software manages the operations, and need for repairs and maintenance work in an organization through a web-based panel. This software aids the firms in saving costs and managing the building premises efficiently and effectively. And Hence these Facility management software are introduced into the organizations to keep a track of the maintenance and repair works and to recheck the needs of the facility in real time. This software aids in saving money through early detection of faults and need for repairs. Hence the growing need among facility managers to reduce day to day operational costs of maintaining and managing the facilities drives the market towards growth. Moreover, rising adoption of this software among mid-size enterprises aids the market growth. This increase in adoption coupled with increasing demand for integrated facility management helps the firms achieve economies of scale. Hence driving the market growth.

Further, emergence of the Software as a service deployment model and changing focus of the forms towards virtual workplace and mobility aids the ease in adoption of the software in the organization. However, lack of a managerial awareness and dependence on the in-house facility management team impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, integration of the BIM in the facility solutions and implementation of the digital twin technology creates lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Facilities Management Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology such as IoT and presence of major key players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising organization infrastructure and growing number of mid-size enterprises would create lucrative growth prospects for the Facilities Management Software market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Vertical:

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Construction and Real Estate

BFSI

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

