Facilitation planned for vaccinated people | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Anyone who has full protection against corona vaccination should be able to go largely without corona testing in everyday life and when traveling in the future.

People with full vaccination protection can be treated as people who had a negative test result daily, according to a recommendation from the Federal Ministry of Health available to the German news agency. The ministry presented the recommendations to the state health ministers on Wednesday. The topic should be on the agenda at the prime minister’s conference next week, he said.

Currently only 5.6 percent of people in Germany are fully vaccinated. According to information from Wednesday, 13 percent have at least one first vaccination. To date, 15.4 million vaccine doses have been administered. In the second quarter, a total of 70 million cans will be delivered to Germany.

According to the recommendations, when traveling by air from abroad, as an alternative to the currently required negative test result, it should also be possible to prove that the second vaccine dose with an EU-approved vaccine has been given for at least 14 days. prior to. Even when traveling from high-risk or high-incidence areas, the recommendation states that the testing requirement should be dropped for those vaccinated. However, when entering from virus variant areas, the testing obligation should remain, as the vaccination protection is lower for some variants.

Government regulations for opening up individual areas of public life in regions of low incidence should also provide evidence of a second vaccination as an alternative to the required daily negative test, the recommendations continue.

Those who have full vaccination protection should also be exempt from quarantine measures, as long as they have no symptoms of the disease. The Robert Koch Institute will update its quarantine recommendations by the end of the week. According to the filing, there should be no exceptions to the quarantine requirement for vaccinated patients in clinics and not for residents of healthcare facilities, “in order to minimize the residual risk of transmission of infections in these sensitive areas”.

In either case – tested negative or fully vaccinated – a “significantly reduced risk of infection” can be assumed. “The vaccination or the daily test provides additional, but not 100 percent certainty,” the federal government’s recommendation to states said. Vaccinated and negative people should therefore keep their distance, observe hygiene and wear masks.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) stressed “that it is not about privileges or privileges, but about the fact that fully vaccinated people are treated like those who tested negative”. Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) is also in favor of shelter for those who have been vaccinated if it is problem-free in terms of protection against infection, a spokesperson confirmed. Lambrecht had told the newspaper “Bild”: “Now that it has been scientifically proven that vaccinated individuals do not pose a higher risk to others than those who tested negative, a major reason for restricting their basic rights no longer applies.”

A vaccination effect on the overall infection rate is not yet in sight, Frankfurt virologist Sandra Ciesek said on Tuesday in the NDR podcast about the corona virus. It is also important that there is a “dangerous phase” initially after the first vaccination, as antibodies must first be developed, as Ciesek said of carelessness among those who thought they were protected immediately after vaccination.