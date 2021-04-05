Facial Skin Ablative Treatment Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years

Nowadays, people have become more conscious of their appearance and are willing to pay for energy-based aesthetic treatments, including laser skin resurfacing. Both women and men are undergoing aesthetic and cosmetic procedures to enhance their facial appearance. For example, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) states that liposuction and eyelid surgery/blepharoplasty were among the top five cosmetic surgical procedures opted by the female population of the U.S. in 2019. Whereas, the male population of the country mostly opted for liposuction, nose surgery, and eyelid surgery/ blepharoplasty.

Men and women across the world are increasingly opting for aesthetic and cosmetic surgeries due to an exponential rise in their disposable income. Among the various skin issues, wrinkles, aging, hyperpigmentation, acne, and scars are becoming increasingly prevalent among the populace. Acne and other scars are caused by stress, a sedentary lifestyle, which that triggers hormonal changes, and an imbalanced diet. Owing to the rising prevalence of such disorders, the facial skin ablative treatment market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2020–2030. The market stood at $4,134.6 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach $8,394.3 million by 2030.

Over the years, people have become more aware regarding such technologies, on account of the soaring number of conferences, seminars, and exhibitions that aim to spread knowledge about such treatments among healthcare professionals and the common people. For example, the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) was organized by EuroMediCom (Informa Group) in April 2019 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Experts and opinion leaders held five sessions on anti-aging and aesthetics, wherein they discussed new developments and imparted details regarding new procedures and technologies.

According to P&S Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) facial skin ablative treatment market will advance at the highest pace in the foreseeable future. This can be primarily attributed to the surging personal disposable income, increasing healthcare spending, rising investments by medical device manufacturers, booming population, and growing aesthetic medical tourism sector. According to the World Bank, Japan is one of the leading APAC nations in terms of the healthcare spending as a percentage of the gross domestic product (GDP). Moreover, the soaring population of China and India will propel the demand for facial skin ablative treatments in the coming years.

