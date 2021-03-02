Facial Recognition Market 2021-2027 Evolving Opportunities | Global Players – Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems

A recently announced report titled Global Facial Recognition Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027 by MarketDigits aims to deliver a detailed investigation of all necessary data related to the global market. Facial Recognition Industry Research Report is an in-depth and deep Research on the present condition of the Facial Recognition industry in the global market. Furthermore, this Report presents a detailed overview; cost structure, size, revenue, growth, share, dynamics, competitive analysis, Companies and Facial Recognition strategy & statistics analysis.

Market Analysis: Global Facial Recognition Market

Global facial recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of XX% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The report contains data of the base year 2020 and historic year 2019. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising demand for surveillance systems for enhancing safety and security

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facial recognition market are NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NVISO SA., Daon, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Techno Brain., Neurotechnology, Innovatrics, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Animetrics, Crunchbase Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., FaceFirst

Market Definition: Global Facial Recognition Market

Facial recognition is a technology which is used to recognize human face for different purposes. Facial recognition system uses biometrics software to match facial features or information from the recorded database. It is easy to integrate with existing security features. Facial recognition is generally used for security purposes. Facial recognition is also defined as an application based on biometric artificial intelligence that can define an individual uniquely by analyzing patterns based on the facial textures and shape of the individual.

Facial Recognition Market Restraints:

Lack of accuracy is somewhere hindering the market growth

High implementation cost of facial recognition technology hinder the market growth

Research Methodology: Global Facial Recognition Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Facial Recognition Market Drivers:

Government initiatives are expected to contribute in driving the market growth

Increasing demand for surveillance systems to enhance safety and security is increasing the adoption of facial recognition systems

Increasing adoption of facial recognition in consumer electronics are fueling the market growth

Mandatory regulations imposed by government for the adoption of technology is driving the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The global Facial Recognition Market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands in the market place.

Facial Recognition Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Facial Recognition Market

4. Market Overview

5. Key Insights

6. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Facial Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

