Facebook (Meta) Likely Faced Weak Advertising Demand

Key Takeaways Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $1.87 versus $3.22 in Q3 FY 2021.

“Household month-to-month lively folks,” a measure of site visitors on Meta’s social networks, is predicted to have elevated 3.4% from the year-ago quarter, to only over 3.7 billion.

Income is predicted to say no 5.6% year-over-year to $27.4 billion, close to the midpoint of Meta’s July forecast, which the corporate stated assumed “a continuation of the weak promoting demand setting” in Q2.

Social media big Meta Platforms Inc. (META) might use some excellent news in its Q3 FY 2022 outcomes, due Oct. 26 after the closing bell.

Shares of Meta, which operates the Fb, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger platforms, are on monitor for the worst annual efficiency within the firm’s historical past, with a decline of greater than 61% up to now in 2022, versus a few 20% drop for the S&P 500 index (see chart beneath). The steepest bear-market decline among the many Nasdaq’s tech megacaps has dropped Meta’s share worth to ranges first reached in 2016, and revisited in 2018 amid scandals over Fb privateness and using the platform to sway elections.

The issues this yr have been extra routine, if no much less damaging. In reporting its first-ever year-over-year quarterly income decline for Q2 2022, the corporate stated its Q3 income outlook “displays a continuation of the weak promoting demand setting we skilled all through the second quarter, which we consider is being pushed by broader macroeconomic uncertainty.” The robust U.S. greenback, up 5% within the final three months primarily based on the U.S. Greenback Index, has been an extra headwind, and sure would set again Q3 income by 6%, Meta stated in July.

The corporate’s heavy investments in digital actuality know-how have but to repay. In the meantime, Meta’s promoting market share has declined because of a coverage change by Apple Inc. (AAPL) making it tougher for advertisers to trace the pursuits of iPhone customers. Quickly rising social media rival TikTok has pressured Meta on the defensive, making an attempt to undertake TikTok’s concentrate on movies after reportedly hiring lobbyists to assault the competitor.

The corporate is within the midst of a transition amongst key executives reporting to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Sheryl Sandberg ended a 14-year tenure as Meta’s chief working officer on Aug. 1. David Wehner, chief monetary officer (CFO) for the previous eight years, is because of go away Nov. 1.

Shareholders are grumbling. Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner addressed an open letter to Zuckerberg on Oct. 24, calling on him to cut back Meta’s workforce and cut back its digital actuality ambitions.

Meta Platforms’ Earnings Historical past

Meta posted file leads to fiscal 2021, with annual income and adjusted EPS growing 37% and 36%, respectively, as promoting demand and costs jumped amid an financial restoration.

In a foretaste of the powerful occasions to return, Meta’s inventory fell greater than 26% the day after the This autumn 2021 report, during which the corporate projected Q1 2022 income beneath expectations.

The inventory fared higher following the Q1 2022 report, rallying 18% the following day as adjusted EPS beat expectations whereas income fell brief.

Meta missed analysts’ consensus EPS and income estimates for Q2 2022, and its inventory fell 5.2% the following day.