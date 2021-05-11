Facebook is adopting a new method to combat fake news

It is no secret that since the arrival of social networks in our lives, the number of fake news has skyrocketed. The reason is the large number of people that are easy to reach, especially thanks to the sharing tool offered by the networks.

Encourage reading before sharing

To counter the spread of fake news, the social network Facebook announced in a tweet that it would test a new function on its platform.

Starting today, we’re testing a way to encourage the informed exchange of news articles. When you share an unopened link to a news article, you’ll see a prompt asking you to open it and read it before you share it with others. pic.twitter.com/brlMnlg6Qg

May 10, 2021

If a user tries to share an article they haven’t opened yet, they’ll see a message asking them to open and read the article before sharing it with anyone else.

The goal of Facebook is to get its users to reconsider how to share links when they don’t know the full content of the article. In fact, reading just one article title is not enough. The user may miss important important points that are not necessarily included in the title of the article.

A measure that would have already borne fruit

In June 2020, Twitter took a similar measure. Recently, the famous social network released data on the impact of the pop-up window on user behavior. According to the company, this feature would have resulted in users opening articles 40% more often and slowed the spread of false information.