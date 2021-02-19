Face Whitening Products Market Revenue Status, Demand Overview, Top Brands, Marketing chain and Industry Outlook

Over the next five years the Face Whitening Products market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Face Whitening Products business, shared in Chapter 3.

The global face whitening products market size was valued at USD 8 billion in 2018. Rising preference for fair skin as a matter of confidence and enhanced beauty, especially among female consumers, will boost the product demand. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of natural and organic products, which lighten the complexion without damaging, is expected to fuel the demand for these products over the forecast period.

These whitening products provide various benefits such as a reduction in pigmentation, whitening discoloration, even skin tone, and eliminate blemishes. Rising inclination of consumers towards a specific solution to different skin problems about age spot or acne spot reduction has increased the adoption of various Face whitening in the market. Therefore, manufacturers are introducing Face whitening to cater to the different needs of consumers. For instance, L’Oréal S.A., along with its brand L’Oreal Paris, produces Skin Perfect Anti-Imperfections and Whitening Cream. This product stresses acne spot reduction as well as gives a fairer look including sun protection. Thus, they provide simple solutions to different skin problems for a limited period, which acts as a key factor driving the market for face whitening products.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Face Whitening Products market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Face Whitening Products value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cosmetics

Skin Care Products

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Shopping Malls

Cosmetics Shops

Online Retailers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Consumers in the region link pale skin with beauty, which is greatly associated with career success and social status. Moreover, increased visibility of hyperpigmentation in Asian skin has increased the application of Face whitening across different cosmetic items about lotions, moisturizers, and creams. Thus, these products have a greater market share in countries such as China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, which is expected to drive the market for Face whitening in the forecast period.

For example, Canada-based company called Sirona Biochem has , subjected its skin lightening compound, SBM-TFC-1067, for extra safety and efficacy testing, which will help the company bring its compound close to a licensing deal. This will allow the usage of the ingredients into a number of skin lightening formulations across markets such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

The region witnesses increased inclination towards skin lightening products on account of growing preference for claims of radiance and brightness in the skin lightening products. Therefore, companies drive consumers’ attention towards such products by marketing with appropriate wordings and thus, boosting the market growth in the region. For instance, FAIR AND FLAWLESS provide natural and organic whitening products in the U.S.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

L’Oreal

Kanabo

P&G

Shiseido

Unilever

Estee Lauder

Amore Pacific Group

LVMH

LG Group

Chanel

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Face Whitening Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Face Whitening Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Face Whitening Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Face Whitening Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Face Whitening Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

