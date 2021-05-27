Face Shield Market Evaluation of Industry Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast To 2029

Face Shield Market: Overview

The face shield market may reach for the escalator to great growth opportunities across the forecast period of 2019-2029. The COVID-19 pandemic may serve as the prime reason for the growth of the face shield market. The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has urged governments of various countries to raise awareness about the importance of face coverings. Masks and face shields are garnering considerable momentum due to the growing threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming report on the face shield market presents a detailed analysis of the current scenario and focuses on vital aspects like key competitors, technological advancements, and the regional landscape as well. This report can prove to be a valuable asset for market shareholders and others. The report also brings pivotal information about the COVID-19 impact on the face shield market.

Face Shield Market: Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers in the face shield market are focusing on accelerating the production capacities to meet the growing demand for face shields across the globe. Numerous new entrants are venturing in the face shield market for producing cutting-edge face shields. The growing encouragement from the government for boosting the domestic production of face shields to meet the increasing demand of face shields is also gathering considerable momentum. This aspect may turn the tables of growth for the face shield market.

Some startups are also incorporating recyclable plastics to produce face shields, thus giving a new dimension of growth to the face shield market. For instance, Takataka Plastics, a Ugandan startup is producing approximately 100 face shields from recycling plastic waste. Manufacturers in the face shield market may incorporate these mechanisms for fueling the growth of the face shield market.

Face Shield Market: Key Trends

Portability and compactness of the face shields may add extra stars of growth for the face shield market. In addition, various studies conducted on the comparison between face masks and face shields found face shields to be more effective. According to a study, face shields protect the wearer from 96% of cough droplets. With the dark clouds of the novel coronavirus looming over, many airlines that have started operating in limited capacity have made use of face shields mandatory. For instance, Qatar Airways recently made face shields compulsory for passengers in addition to the face masks. Such developments ring the bells of growth across the face shield market.

The trend of baby-friendly face shields is also on a rise. This aspect may bring additional growth opportunities for the face shield market. Newborns and infants have a greater chance of contracting COVID-19. To avoid transmission, face coverings are necessary. Face masks may make breathing harder for infants and babies as they have smaller airways. Hence, face shields are a feasible option. Praram 9, a hospital in Bangkok is offering face shields for newborns. Therefore, this aspect may assure good growth opportunities for the face shield market. In addition, the comfort level of face shields is higher than face masks.

Face Shield Market: Regional Analysis

The face shield market is spread across North America, Central America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America may emerge as a significant growth contributor for the face shield market as the U.S. has a massive number of coronavirus cases which are increasing day by day. This aspect has led to mass production of face shields for the frontline COVID-19 warriors as well as the general populace. Asia Pacific may emerge as the fastest-growing region due to the indigenous production of face shields across various countries to meet the face shields demand.

