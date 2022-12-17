Face reveal, grooming accusations, controversies, and more

Minecraft star Clay “Dream” is likely one of the most iconic personalities inside the gaming and streaming group. Since becoming a member of YouTube in 2014, he has amassed over 31.2 million subscribers on his major channel.

In 2022, the Minecraft content material creator made loads of headlines, with one of the well-liked moments involving him eradicating the signature Dream masks and eventually revealing his face. Nonetheless, this 12 months was not all optimistic for Dream, as some group members accused the YouTuber of grooming.

On this article, we’ll have a look at Dream’s 2022 and discover a few of his most viral and controversial moments.

Recapping Dream’s 2022

1) The YouTuber lastly reveals his face for the primary time

Dream’s extremely anticipated face reveal saga started on September 23, 2022, when the content material creator used the phrase “the masks is coming off” for the primary time:

The masks is coming off… see you all very quickly 🙂 The masks is coming off… see you all very quickly 🙂

On October 3, 2022, Clay uploaded a five-minute video (“hello, I am Dream.”), the place he lastly dropped his “faceless” persona and revealed his face to the web:

The 23-year-old YouTuber spoke concerning the determination to disclose his face, saying that he needed to satisfy content material creators and “say hello” to his buddies in individual:

“My aim was to simply… begin doing issues! Get out. Meet creators. Say, ‘Hello,’ to my buddies, lastly. Umm… simply get out on the earth. Be an precise creator. Be an individual. I have been bunkered up. You do not know, the individuals attempting to leak my face. Looking for out what I appear to be. Attempting too… there’s too many! It is somewhat, just a bit tiny, tiny bit an excessive amount of.”

Dream attended TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego just some days after his face reveal and eventually met with a number of outstanding streamers, together with Felix “xQc,” Ludwig, Valkyrae, and others.

2) Dream will get accused of grooming

In one of the controversial moments of the 12 months, Clay discovered himself in a peculiar place when a Twitter burner account by the identify @burner39413705 shared a thread that accused the content material creator of grooming:

The archived thread featured Twitter consumer Anastasia (@oxeclean) sharing her expertise with the web character and revealing a couple of screenshots of their non-public conversations.

In one of many tweets, Anastasia claimed that Clay linked together with her when she was solely 17 years previous:

“I am not right here to completely show my expertise that I do know occurred. I do not care about exhibiting each receipt. This is me telling him I am 18 SOON (not but). I additionally imagine I clearly had ’17’ in my bio the identical time I’ve 20 now. I’ve him asking for my snap and we talked about faculty.”

The Twitter consumer additionally alleged that Dream’s former accomplice “cheated” on him with minors:

“This was all whereas he was along with his ex, did not she cheat with minors who had been followers of his too? Energy couple ig idk idc about these individuals. It was a short-lived part once I was in a really dangerous place and after I began speaking to him as an individual. I finished supporting bc he wasn’t fascinating.”

On October 16, 2022, Dream responded to the allegations by way of a TwitLonger submit titled, ‘I am sorry for the late submit and reply.” He believed that Anastasia’s direct messages had been actual, however known as out and slammed the grooming allegations.

An excerpt from his deal with learn:

“Yesterday, a thread was posted that had screenshots of twitter dms from me from 2020. I imagine these dms are actual. in these dms, there are not any inappropriate feedback by any means. It was simply pleasant dialog. In these screenshots, them being 18 years previous is talked about of their bio, and I additionally very clearly requested them for his or her age.”

Dream went on to say that the grooming allegations weren’t solely “disgusting,” but in addition “insulting to victims:”

“I didn’t act inappropriately with this individual, and any try to equate these messages to grooming is just not solely disgusting, however is insulting to victims who really skilled grooming and nonetheless have trauma consequently.”

The deal with concluded with him inferring that he would possibly think about taking authorized motion following the intense accusations:

“I may also based mostly in your recommendation pursue authorized motion in direction of individuals utilizing my identify to unfold disinformation or these which might be misrepresenting information, mendacity, faking issues, or falsely abusing my identify and picture.”

3) Different controversies

On September 15, 2022, Twitter consumer Jawsh (@Its_Jawsh) shared a member-exclusive merchandise from Dream’s merch retailer.

The merchandise was a USB Drive with “particular Dream content material,” resembling his child footage, chapters from the streamer’s previous books, childhood emails, previous gaming screenshots, and memes from Clay’s digicam roll:

The slap bracelet-cum-4 GB USB Drive rapidly obtained heavy backlash from the group. Among the most related fan reactions from the viral dialog thread had been alongside these strains:

Moreover the controversies, Dream met with Minecraft legend Alex “Technoblade’s” father throughout a livestream on October 20, 2022. The 2 remembered and shared reminiscences of the late content material creator.

The hour-long broadcast was additionally a fundraising occasion, with all proceeds benefiting the Sarcoma Basis and most cancers analysis.



