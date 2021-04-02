Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025 – IMARC Group

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global fabric softeners and conditioners market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Fabric softeners and conditioners are chemical agents that are added to detergents to soften fabrics and offer a better feel to them. The microemulsion and macroemulsion polymers in fabric softeners and conditioners separate the oil and dirt particles from the cloth fiber and form a thin layer over the fabric. This aids in maintaining the natural elasticity, provides a fresh smell, and increases the lifespan of the fabric. Moreover, this prevents the fabric from damages due to regular wash and eliminates static cling. Due to their properties, fabric softeners and conditioners are utilized in both residential and industrial sectors.

Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Trends:

There has been a rise in the demand for premium clothes that require high-grade products to maintain their quality. This, along with inflating income levels of consumers and their willingness to spend on luxury products, especially in developing countries, has increased the purchase of fabric softeners and conditioners. Apart from this, the incorporation of smart water technology, smart dispensing, and advanced laundry programming in washing machines in both the residential and commercial sectors are providing a thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding water pollution and environmental concerns have led to the demand for eco-friendly product variants. As a result, manufacturers are inclining toward the inclusion of organic ingredients in their products like coconut oil, which helps in preserving the natural color of the fabric. The thriving online retail channels and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers are some of the other factors stimulating the market growth. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Summary:

Based on the form, the market has been divided into liquid, dryer sheets, and others.

On the basis of nature, the market has been bifurcated into organic and conventional segments.

Based on the application, the market has been classified into household and commercial.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been categorized into Asia Pacific (India, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, and Others), North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Others), Europe (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Russia, and Others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Unilever PLC, Amway Corporation, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, and Marico Limited.

