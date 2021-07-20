Fabric-Based Computing Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028

Fabric-based computing is a method through which a set of links and computing nodes are interconnected in such a way that they resemble a fabric, when seen collectively. It is a high-performance computing system that consists of connected storage, networking and parallel processing functions interlinked with each other through high-bandwidth connections. The term fabric represents computing resources such as processors, storage, memory and other components that are interlinked with each other to operate cohesively. This type of infrastructure is developed in such a way that a substantial amount of hardware-based computing resources is connected to represent an integrated and unified computing infrastructure. The main reason of fabric-based computing market growth is the removal of differentiation between networks and computers so that it can easily link many storage devices and processors in a single system.

Increase in the usage of big data analytics and growth in the adoption of cloud-based systems are the major factors that drive the global fabric-based computing market growth. In addition, features which fuel the growth of the market include general purpose vertically integrated stacks, virtualization, convergence, component commoditization, and automation. However, high cost associated with infrastructure and complexity issues hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increase in the adoption of new technologies by various organizations, such as virtual machines, due to the growing demand for data storage is anticipated to create major opportunities for the global fabric-based computing market.

The fabric-based computing market is segmented into component, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, IT & telecom, education & entertainment, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the global fabric-based computing market analysis are IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., CA Technologies, Atos SE, Avaya Inc., and Unisys. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The major strategies include acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, product development, and others. Current and future market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

