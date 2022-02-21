Fábio Porchat calls for an end to bullfighting after his performance in Campo Pequeno

The Brazilian comedian from Porta dos Fundos presents his latest stand-up comedy show in Portugal.

On Friday February 18th, Brazilian comedian Fábio Porchat of the group Porta dos Fundos performed at Campo Pequeno in Lisbon where he presented his latest solo stand-up comedy show focused on multiple travel stories. At the end of the performance and considering the place where he was, he asked for an end to the bullfights.

“Guys, this is the 21st century… 2022. I wanted only humans to perform here, I didn’t want animals to perform here anymore. And that’s a dream. Let’s hope that happens. Please stop the bullfight. Thank you, my people,” said Fábio Porchat.

The call was met with a standing ovation from the vast majority of the comedy show’s viewers. The moment was caught on video. Also read NiT’s interview with the Brazilian comedian about this performance and about the documentary he made for RTP.