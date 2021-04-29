FAAS Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on FAAS, which studied FAAS industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global FAAS market include:

Google Inc.

Infosys Limited

Fiorano Software and Affiliates

Rogue Wave Software, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Dynatrace LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

SAP SE

FAAS End-users:

Defense and Surveillance

Telecommunication

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Type Outline:

Developer-Centric

Operator-Centric

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of FAAS Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of FAAS Market by Types

4 Segmentation of FAAS Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of FAAS Market in Major Countries

7 North America FAAS Landscape Analysis

8 Europe FAAS Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific FAAS Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa FAAS Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

FAAS Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

?Target Audience:

FAAS manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of FAAS

FAAS industry associations

Product managers, FAAS industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

FAAS potential investors

FAAS key stakeholders

FAAS end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

