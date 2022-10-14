F2P weapons and best artifacts (October 2022)

Albedo has returned to Genshin Impression 3.1, and he is a superb unit price constructing. Ergo, it is logical that F2P gamers may want to know some good weapons to make use of on him. There’s a scarcity of nice choices to contemplate, which means that this information will solely cowl a number of good Swords.

Typically talking, F2P weapons can be labeled right here as one thing that anyone can get. No 5-star weapons can be listed right here. The primary level of this information is to focus on Albedo’s greatest F2P Swords in Genshin Impression.

Albedo construct information in Genshin Impression: F2P weapons

F2P gamers can concentrate on simply two Swords (Picture through HoYoverse)

There are solely two Swords price discussing for F2P gamers relating to good weapons for Albedo in Genshin Impression 3.1:

Cinnabar Spindle Harbinger of Daybreak

Neither of them are 5-stars, however these two Swords normally outperform these 5-star weapons. That is terrific information for F2P gamers since which means constructing Albedo is definitely very reasonably priced.

The Cinnabar Spindle is his greatest weapon, however there are some vital caveats to debate within the following part.

Cinnabar Spindle

Cinnabar Spindle (Picture through HoYoverse)

The Cinnabar Spindle has an ATK stat of 454 and a DEF% stat of 69% at Degree 90. Its impact is:

“Elemental Talent DMG is elevated by 80% of DEF. The impact can be triggered not more than as soon as each 1.5s and can be cleared 0.1s after the Elemental Talent offers DMG.”

All the things about this Sword is ideal for Albedo. His Elemental Talent already offers extra harm based mostly on his DEF, so having an extra buff on high of that merely makes him stronger. To not point out, Cinnabar Spindle is considered one of two weapons that he can use which are able to buffing his DEF.

One other take a look at this Sword (Picture through HoYoverse)

Cinnabar Spindle buffs DEF excess of Traveler’s Useful Sword, whereas having a way more helpful impact than it. For reference, the Cinnabar Spindle has 69% DEF versus the Traveler’s Useful Sword’s 27.5% DEF. The situational HP restoration from Traveler’s Useful Sword cannot compete with uncooked harm from Cinnabar Spindle’s impact.

As superb as Cinnabar Spindle sounds, there’s one main disadvantage. It and its Refinement Supplies have been solely accessible within the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms Occasion. That occasion lasted from November 25 to December 31, 2021. Thus, this weapon and its Refinement Supplies are presently unobtainable.

All new F2P gamers are compelled to make use of Harbinger of Daybreak if they need a superb weapon on him.

Harbinger of Daybreak

Harbinger of Daybreak (Picture through HoYoverse)

Harbinger of Daybreak has an ATK stat of 401 and a CRIT DMG% stat of 46.9% at Degree 90. Its impact at R5 is:

“When HP is above 90%, will increase CRIT Price by 28%.”

Genshin Impression gamers ought to know that this 3-star weapon can outperform most 4-star and even most 5-star weapons when used on Albedo. It mainly provides him each CRIT Price and CRIT DMG, which is at all times wonderful for any character looking for to maximise harm.

One other take a look at this Sword (Picture through HoYoverse)

The groups that often use Albedo usually make sure that he is constantly above 90%, which means he’ll obtain that 28% buff to his CRIT Price. Most Genshin Impression gamers can simply R5 this weapon since it is a 3-star Sword.

Some may surprise if Traveler’s Useful Sword is a greater 3-star various because it boosts the person’s DEF. Nevertheless, a max-DEF Albedo with Harbinger of Daybreak outclasses one with a Traveler’s Useful Sword and the identical construct.

Since each are 3-star Swords, it is sensible for F2P Genshin Impression gamers to prioritize Harbinger of Daybreak.

