It may take lower than half as a lot time — simply 4 to 6 months — to coach Ukrainian fighter pilots to fly American-made F-16 warplanes because it took the Biden administration to permit it.

That evaluation, from an inner U.S. Air Drive doc and a former NATO commander, might account just for a number of pilots at a time, and applies solely to those that have up-to-date flying expertise on Ukraine’s fleet of Soviet-era jets. Nevertheless it implies that Ukraine may have one of many final remaining refined weapons that it says it wants to discourage Russia earlier than initially envisioned.

For greater than a 12 months, the USA had balked at giving Ukraine the fighter jets, which the Biden administration feared may be used to strike Russian territory. The administration modified its stance final week, saying it supported coaching.