Ezreal buff, Seraphine nerfs, Hecarim adjustments, and more
Teamfight Ways patch 12.20 is upon us and Riot Video games has fairly a couple of adjustments in thoughts this time round, which can be trying to usher in a brand new meta.
There are loads of champions and objects, in addition to trait adjustments that gamers will be capable of look ahead to.
Nonetheless, for a quick overview, listed below are all the main highlights.
Teamfight Ways patch 12.20 official notes
1) Champions
Tier 1
Ezreal
- Mystic Shot injury: 200/275/375 ⇒ 200/275/415
Nasus
- Fury of the Daybreak injury: 70/100/185 ⇒ 70/100/205
Senna
- Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 15/75
- Final Embrace bonus magic injury: 300/450/600 ⇒ 300/450/650
Wukong
- Crushing Blow AD ratio: 185/200/230% ⇒ 185/200/250%
Tier 2
Kai’Sa
- Tidal Burst missile injury: 40/60/85 ⇒ 40/60/90
Lillia
- Watch Out! injury: 215/275/350 ⇒ 215/275/370
- Watch Out! middle bonus injury: 190/240/320 ⇒ 190/240/340
Lux
- x Cosmic Flare first strike injury: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525
- Cosmic Flare secondary strikes injury: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240
Zac
- Unstable Present % max well being injury: 5/6/7% ⇒ 10/12/18%
Tier 3
Nomsy
- Fireballs! Harm: 210/300/480 ⇒ 190/270/420
- (Evoker) Lulu Whimsy assault pace buff: 30/40/60% ⇒ 40/50/70%
- (Cannoneer) Tristana assault pace: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
- (Cannoneer) Bonus assault injury from being buddies with Tristana: 30/45/70 ⇒ 35/50/80
Nunu & Willump
- Eat injury: 350/500/800 ⇒ 350/500/925
Rakan
- Disarming Diversion defend quantity: 230/350/550 ⇒ 230/350/650
Rengar
Seraphine
- Serenade of the Seas on-attack injury: 20/35/70 ⇒ 20/35/65
Sylas
- Petricite Burst defend quantity: 365/415/475 ⇒ 365/415/525
Volibear
- Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40
- Relentless Storm bonus well being: 400/700/1200 ⇒ 500/850/1400
Tier 4
Daeja
- Windblast injury: 250/350/1600 ⇒ 250/335/1350
Graves
- Quickdraw AD ratio: 65/65/170% ⇒ 65/65/145%
Hecarim
- Onslaught of Shadows injury: 150/250/1000 ⇒ 150/250/1200
Jayce
- Mercurial Judgement base heal: 150/210/375 ⇒ 150/210/550
- Mercurial Judgement secondary magic injury: 125/175/500 ⇒ 125/175/650
Nilah
- Slipstream injury: 130/200/1000 ⇒ 130/200/700
Shi Oh Yu
- Jade Kind injury discount: 20/25/50% ⇒ 20/25/40%
Sohm
- Tideblossom detonation injury: 300/420/1500 ⇒ 285/400/1400
Swain
- Dragon Grasp’s Decree injury: 85/120/600 ⇒ 90/130/600
Sy’fen
Xayah
- Feathers FLY! recall injury per feather: 13/20/60 ⇒ 13/20/75
Tier 5
Ao Shin
Shyvana
- Dragon’s Descent injury: 80/150/500 ⇒ 80/150/1500
- Dragon’s Descent stun period: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.25/10 seconds
Terra
- Earthquake armor and magic resist injury ratio: 150/200/4000% ⇒ 150/200/2500%
Zoe
- Mana: 30/100 ⇒ 40/110
- Kayle’s Intervention bonus armor and magic resist: 20/40/500 ⇒ 20/40/1000
- Janna’s Howling Gale assault pace buff period: 5 seconds ⇒ 5/5/30 seconds
2) Traits
Murderer
- Vital strike probability: 20/40/75% ⇒ 20/50/75%
Cannoneer
- Cannon Shot AD ratio: 150/250/450% ⇒ 150/275/450%
Cavalier
- Armor and magic resist: 30/45/60/75/110 ⇒ 35/50/65/85/110
Darkflight
- Bonus well being: 500/750/1000/1800 ⇒ 500/750/1000/1600
Dragonmancer
- Bonus capability energy: 20/35/50/70 ⇒ 25/40/50/70
Guardian
- Max well being share defend: 25/40/70/125% ⇒ 25/40/80/130%
Guild
- Assault Velocity (Twitch): 13% ⇒ 11%
- Omnivamp (Emblem): 4% ⇒ 3%
- Multiplier: 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180% ⇒ 100/110/120/130/140/150/160/175%
Ragewing
- Assault pace: 50/100/150/250% ⇒ 50/100/150/275%
- Omnivamp: 15/30/45/75% ⇒ 15/30/45/85%
3) Augments
Beast’s Den
- Assault and transfer pace: 35% ⇒ 25%
Cutthroat
Darkflight Crown
- Merchandise granted: Protector’s Vow ⇒ Titan’s Resolve
Double Bother I / II / III
- Bonus assault injury, capability energy, armor, and magic resist: 22/33/44 ⇒ 20/30/40
- You possibly can not be provided a number of tiers of Double Bother
Gadget Knowledgeable
- Direct injury merchandise bonus true injury: 33% ⇒ 25%
Mage Crown
- Unit granted: Sylas ⇒ Lux
Private Coaching
- Unit granted: Olaf ⇒ Jax
Preparation I / II / III
- Champions will now begin with one stack
- Well being per stack: 30/45/60 ⇒ 25/35/50
- Assault injury and talent energy per stack: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/5/8
Scoped Weapons II
- Not grants 10% bonus assault pace
Assume Quick
- Not provided on Stage 2-1
4) Gadgets
Infinity Pressure
The Collector
Zhonya’s Paradox
Zz’rot Portal
- Not has a most taunt vary of 4 hexes. It’ll now taunt all models which are in vary to assault the holder.
5) Bug fixes
- Dodgings: Mounted a typo in Jax’s tooltip
- Zyra will now decide randomly between rows which are tied, reasonably than at all times selecting the farthest row or the closest row in every combat
- Jayce not fails to realize his Potential’s resistances if his preliminary forged fully misses
- Shyvana not fails to forged with 2+ Assault Vary. She will be able to now forged so long as enemies are inside her Flame Breath’s vary (roughly 4 hexes)
- Reverted the Cannoneer bug repair from final patch that allowed the cannon shot to work correctly with Celestial Blessing as this created points with Whispers Cannoneers