Ezreal buff, Seraphine nerfs, Hecarim adjustments, and more

Teamfight Ways patch 12.20 is upon us and Riot Video games has fairly a couple of adjustments in thoughts this time round, which can be trying to usher in a brand new meta.

There are loads of champions and objects, in addition to trait adjustments that gamers will be capable of look ahead to.

These in search of an in depth description of Teamfight ways patch 12.20 can search for Riot’s official web site.

Nonetheless, for a quick overview, listed below are all the main highlights.

Teamfight Ways patch 12.20 official notes

1) Champions

Tier 1

Ezreal

Mystic Shot injury: 200/275/375 ⇒ 200/275/415

Nasus

Fury of the Daybreak injury: 70/100/185 ⇒ 70/100/205

Senna

Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 15/75

Final Embrace bonus magic injury: 300/450/600 ⇒ 300/450/650

Wukong

Crushing Blow AD ratio: 185/200/230% ⇒ 185/200/250%

Tier 2

Kai’Sa

Tidal Burst missile injury: 40/60/85 ⇒ 40/60/90

Lillia

Watch Out! injury: 215/275/350 ⇒ 215/275/370

Watch Out! middle bonus injury: 190/240/320 ⇒ 190/240/340

Lux

x Cosmic Flare first strike injury: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525

Cosmic Flare secondary strikes injury: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240

Zac

Unstable Present % max well being injury: 5/6/7% ⇒ 10/12/18%

Tier 3

Nomsy

Fireballs! Harm: 210/300/480 ⇒ 190/270/420

(Evoker) Lulu Whimsy assault pace buff: 30/40/60% ⇒ 40/50/70%

(Cannoneer) Tristana assault pace: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

(Cannoneer) Bonus assault injury from being buddies with Tristana: 30/45/70 ⇒ 35/50/80

Nunu & Willump

Eat injury: 350/500/800 ⇒ 350/500/925

Rakan

Disarming Diversion defend quantity: 230/350/550 ⇒ 230/350/650

Rengar

Seraphine

Serenade of the Seas on-attack injury: 20/35/70 ⇒ 20/35/65

Sylas

Petricite Burst defend quantity: 365/415/475 ⇒ 365/415/525

Volibear

Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40

Relentless Storm bonus well being: 400/700/1200 ⇒ 500/850/1400

Tier 4

Daeja

Windblast injury: 250/350/1600 ⇒ 250/335/1350

Graves

Quickdraw AD ratio: 65/65/170% ⇒ 65/65/145%

Hecarim

Onslaught of Shadows injury: 150/250/1000 ⇒ 150/250/1200

Jayce

Mercurial Judgement base heal: 150/210/375 ⇒ 150/210/550

Mercurial Judgement secondary magic injury: 125/175/500 ⇒ 125/175/650

Nilah

Slipstream injury: 130/200/1000 ⇒ 130/200/700

Shi Oh Yu

Jade Kind injury discount: 20/25/50% ⇒ 20/25/40%

Sohm

Tideblossom detonation injury: 300/420/1500 ⇒ 285/400/1400

Swain

Dragon Grasp’s Decree injury: 85/120/600 ⇒ 90/130/600

Sy’fen

Xayah

Feathers FLY! recall injury per feather: 13/20/60 ⇒ 13/20/75

Tier 5

Ao Shin

Shyvana

Dragon’s Descent injury: 80/150/500 ⇒ 80/150/1500

Dragon’s Descent stun period: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.25/10 seconds

Terra

Earthquake armor and magic resist injury ratio: 150/200/4000% ⇒ 150/200/2500%

Zoe

Mana: 30/100 ⇒ 40/110

Kayle’s Intervention bonus armor and magic resist: 20/40/500 ⇒ 20/40/1000

Janna’s Howling Gale assault pace buff period: 5 seconds ⇒ 5/5/30 seconds

2) Traits

Murderer

Vital strike probability: 20/40/75% ⇒ 20/50/75%

Cannoneer

Cannon Shot AD ratio: 150/250/450% ⇒ 150/275/450%

Cavalier

Armor and magic resist: 30/45/60/75/110 ⇒ 35/50/65/85/110

Darkflight

Bonus well being: 500/750/1000/1800 ⇒ 500/750/1000/1600

Dragonmancer

Bonus capability energy: 20/35/50/70 ⇒ 25/40/50/70

Guardian

Max well being share defend: 25/40/70/125% ⇒ 25/40/80/130%

Guild

Assault Velocity (Twitch): 13% ⇒ 11%

Omnivamp (Emblem): 4% ⇒ 3%

Multiplier: 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180% ⇒ 100/110/120/130/140/150/160/175%

Ragewing

Assault pace: 50/100/150/250% ⇒ 50/100/150/275%

Omnivamp: 15/30/45/75% ⇒ 15/30/45/85%

3) Augments

Beast’s Den

Assault and transfer pace: 35% ⇒ 25%

Cutthroat

Darkflight Crown

Merchandise granted: Protector’s Vow ⇒ Titan’s Resolve

Double Bother I / II / III

Bonus assault injury, capability energy, armor, and magic resist: 22/33/44 ⇒ 20/30/40

You possibly can not be provided a number of tiers of Double Bother

Gadget Knowledgeable

Direct injury merchandise bonus true injury: 33% ⇒ 25%

Mage Crown

Unit granted: Sylas ⇒ Lux

Private Coaching

Unit granted: Olaf ⇒ Jax

Preparation I / II / III

Champions will now begin with one stack

Well being per stack: 30/45/60 ⇒ 25/35/50

Assault injury and talent energy per stack: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/5/8

Scoped Weapons II

Not grants 10% bonus assault pace

Assume Quick

Not provided on Stage 2-1

4) Gadgets

Infinity Pressure

The Collector

Zhonya’s Paradox

Zz’rot Portal

Not has a most taunt vary of 4 hexes. It’ll now taunt all models which are in vary to assault the holder.

5) Bug fixes

Dodgings: Mounted a typo in Jax’s tooltip

Zyra will now decide randomly between rows which are tied, reasonably than at all times selecting the farthest row or the closest row in every combat

Jayce not fails to realize his Potential’s resistances if his preliminary forged fully misses

Shyvana not fails to forged with 2+ Assault Vary. She will be able to now forged so long as enemies are inside her Flame Breath’s vary (roughly 4 hexes)

Reverted the Cannoneer bug repair from final patch that allowed the cannon shot to work correctly with Celestial Blessing as this created points with Whispers Cannoneers

