Teamfight Tactics patch 12.20 official notes (Image via Teamfight Tactics)
Gaming 

Ezreal buff, Seraphine nerfs, Hecarim adjustments, and more

mccadmin

Teamfight Ways patch 12.20 is upon us and Riot Video games has fairly a couple of adjustments in thoughts this time round, which can be trying to usher in a brand new meta.

There are loads of champions and objects, in addition to trait adjustments that gamers will be capable of look ahead to.

Tackle the Uncharted Realms in fashion with our Dragon Coach Pengu Cosplay Information! With the assistance of Dr. Pengu, we’ve cataloged the entire dragonic particulars–are you up for the problem? 🌊

These in search of an in depth description of Teamfight ways patch 12.20 can search for Riot’s official web site.

Nonetheless, for a quick overview, listed below are all the main highlights.

Teamfight Ways patch 12.20 official notes

1) Champions

Tier 1

Ezreal

  • Mystic Shot injury: 200/275/375 ⇒ 200/275/415

Nasus

  • Fury of the Daybreak injury: 70/100/185 ⇒ 70/100/205

Senna

  • Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 15/75
  • Final Embrace bonus magic injury: 300/450/600 ⇒ 300/450/650

Wukong

  • Crushing Blow AD ratio: 185/200/230% ⇒ 185/200/250%

Tier 2

Kai’Sa

  • Tidal Burst missile injury: 40/60/85 ⇒ 40/60/90

Lillia

  • Watch Out! injury: 215/275/350 ⇒ 215/275/370
  • Watch Out! middle bonus injury: 190/240/320 ⇒ 190/240/340

Lux

  • x Cosmic Flare first strike injury: 325/400/500 ⇒ 325/410/525
  • Cosmic Flare secondary strikes injury: 175/200/230 ⇒ 175/210/240

Zac

  • Unstable Present % max well being injury: 5/6/7% ⇒ 10/12/18%

Tier 3

Nomsy

  • Fireballs! Harm: 210/300/480 ⇒ 190/270/420
  • (Evoker) Lulu Whimsy assault pace buff: 30/40/60% ⇒ 40/50/70%
  • (Cannoneer) Tristana assault pace: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
  • (Cannoneer) Bonus assault injury from being buddies with Tristana: 30/45/70 ⇒ 35/50/80
See also  Where to find Arena medals in Horizon Forbidden West?

Nunu & Willump

  • Eat injury: 350/500/800 ⇒ 350/500/925

Rakan

  • Disarming Diversion defend quantity: 230/350/550 ⇒ 230/350/650

Rengar

Seraphine

  • Serenade of the Seas on-attack injury: 20/35/70 ⇒ 20/35/65

Sylas

  • Petricite Burst defend quantity: 365/415/475 ⇒ 365/415/525

Volibear

  • Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/40
  • Relentless Storm bonus well being: 400/700/1200 ⇒ 500/850/1400

Tier 4

Daeja

  • Windblast injury: 250/350/1600 ⇒ 250/335/1350

Graves

  • Quickdraw AD ratio: 65/65/170% ⇒ 65/65/145%

Hecarim

  • Onslaught of Shadows injury: 150/250/1000 ⇒ 150/250/1200

Jayce

  • Mercurial Judgement base heal: 150/210/375 ⇒ 150/210/550
  • Mercurial Judgement secondary magic injury: 125/175/500 ⇒ 125/175/650

Nilah

  • Slipstream injury: 130/200/1000 ⇒ 130/200/700

Shi Oh Yu

  • Jade Kind injury discount: 20/25/50% ⇒ 20/25/40%

Sohm

  • Tideblossom detonation injury: 300/420/1500 ⇒ 285/400/1400

Swain

  • Dragon Grasp’s Decree injury: 85/120/600 ⇒ 90/130/600

Sy’fen

Xayah

  • Feathers FLY! recall injury per feather: 13/20/60 ⇒ 13/20/75

Tier 5

Ao Shin

Shyvana

  • Dragon’s Descent injury: 80/150/500 ⇒ 80/150/1500
  • Dragon’s Descent stun period: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.25/10 seconds

Terra

  • Earthquake armor and magic resist injury ratio: 150/200/4000% ⇒ 150/200/2500%

Zoe

  • Mana: 30/100 ⇒ 40/110
  • Kayle’s Intervention bonus armor and magic resist: 20/40/500 ⇒ 20/40/1000
  • Janna’s Howling Gale assault pace buff period: 5 seconds ⇒ 5/5/30 seconds

2) Traits

Murderer

  • Vital strike probability: 20/40/75% ⇒ 20/50/75%

Cannoneer

  • Cannon Shot AD ratio: 150/250/450% ⇒ 150/275/450%

Cavalier

  • Armor and magic resist: 30/45/60/75/110 ⇒ 35/50/65/85/110

Darkflight

  • Bonus well being: 500/750/1000/1800 ⇒ 500/750/1000/1600

Dragonmancer

  • Bonus capability energy: 20/35/50/70 ⇒ 25/40/50/70

Guardian

  • Max well being share defend: 25/40/70/125% ⇒ 25/40/80/130%

Guild

  • Assault Velocity (Twitch): 13% ⇒ 11%
  • Omnivamp (Emblem): 4% ⇒ 3%
  • Multiplier: 100/110/120/130/140/150/165/180% ⇒ 100/110/120/130/140/150/160/175%

Ragewing

  • Assault pace: 50/100/150/250% ⇒ 50/100/150/275%
  • Omnivamp: 15/30/45/75% ⇒ 15/30/45/85%
See also  Twitch streamer Amouranth reveals she has a husband, shows abusive chats with him consisting of threats

3) Augments

Beast’s Den

  • Assault and transfer pace: 35% ⇒ 25%

Cutthroat

Darkflight Crown

  • Merchandise granted: Protector’s Vow ⇒ Titan’s Resolve

Double Bother I / II / III

  • Bonus assault injury, capability energy, armor, and magic resist: 22/33/44 ⇒ 20/30/40
  • You possibly can not be provided a number of tiers of Double Bother

Gadget Knowledgeable

  • Direct injury merchandise bonus true injury: 33% ⇒ 25%

Mage Crown

  • Unit granted: Sylas ⇒ Lux

Private Coaching

  • Unit granted: Olaf ⇒ Jax

Preparation I / II / III

  • Champions will now begin with one stack
  • Well being per stack: 30/45/60 ⇒ 25/35/50
  • Assault injury and talent energy per stack: 5/7/10 ⇒ 4/5/8

Scoped Weapons II

  • Not grants 10% bonus assault pace

Assume Quick

  • Not provided on Stage 2-1

4) Gadgets

Infinity Pressure

The Collector

Zhonya’s Paradox

Zz’rot Portal

  • Not has a most taunt vary of 4 hexes. It’ll now taunt all models which are in vary to assault the holder.

5) Bug fixes

  • Dodgings: Mounted a typo in Jax’s tooltip
  • Zyra will now decide randomly between rows which are tied, reasonably than at all times selecting the farthest row or the closest row in every combat
  • Jayce not fails to realize his Potential’s resistances if his preliminary forged fully misses
  • Shyvana not fails to forged with 2+ Assault Vary. She will be able to now forged so long as enemies are inside her Flame Breath’s vary (roughly 4 hexes)
  • Reverted the Cannoneer bug repair from final patch that allowed the cannon shot to work correctly with Celestial Blessing as this created points with Whispers Cannoneers
Edited by Abhishek Mallick



