Eye Makeup Market Trends 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Eye Makeup Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global eye makeup market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Eye makeup includes products that are applied to enhance the appearance of eyes. These products primarily comprise of eyeshadow, eyeliner, kohl, and mascara, which are made using colorants, emulsifiers, thickeners, moisturizers, preservatives, fragrances, etc. Eye makeup products are available in a wide variety of colors, ranging from subtle to bold shades, with long-lasting formulations. Furthermore, the rising consumer demand for waterproof and mineral-based products has led to the emergence of numerous innovative products.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eye-makeup-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The rising consumer income levels, along with growing consciousness on physical appearances, are primarily driving the market growth. In line with this, the wide availability of eye makeup products across e-commerce channels providing diverse product offerings, hassle-free shopping experience, numerous discounts, etc., is also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the expanding retail sector pertaining to beauty and personal care products is further augmenting the global market for eye makeup products. Besides this, the emergence of numerous innovative products, such as organic, halal-certified, and vegan eye makeup products, will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eye-makeup-market

Eye Makeup Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amway Corp

Avon Products Inc.

Chanel S.A.

Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Lakmé Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever)

L’Oréal S.A.

LVMH

Oriflame Cosmetics

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Estée Lauder Inc

Procter & Gamble

The report has segmented the market on the basis of mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end- use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Mascara

Eye Shadow

Eye Liner

Eye Pencil

Eyebrow Gel

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Low to Medium Price

Premium Price

Breakup by Source:

Chemical

Natural

Organic

Halal

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Browse Related Report:

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-beauty-personal-care-products-market

Children’s Wear Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/children-wear-market

E-Commerce Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-commerce-market

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/licensed-sports-merchandise-market

Leather Goods Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/leather-goods-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group