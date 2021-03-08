Eye Makeup Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2026

“Eye Makeup Market” research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Eye Makeup Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

L'Oréal, Estée Lauder Companies, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co.Ltd., Procter & Gamble, NEW AVON LLC., REVLON, Chanel, LVMH, Unilever, COLORBAR COSMETICS PVT LTD, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., The Hut.com Ltd., and Alticor Inc.

Global eye makeup market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.91 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.84% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of cosmetic products due to the widespread reach of these products caused by the urbanization and modernization.

Eye makeup can be defined as the products that amplify the beauty and appeal of the individuals using it. They are applied around the eyes for upgradation of aesthetic appeal and appearance of the user and their eyes. These include a number of products such as mascara, eye shadow, eye liner, eye pencil, eye brow, and various other products.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type (Mascara, Eye Shadow, Eye Liner, Eye Pencil, Eye Brow, Others),

Source (Chemical, Natural, Organic, Halal, Other),

Sales Channel (Supermarket, Hypermarket, Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Retail Stores, E-Commerce, Other),

Pricing (Economic, Premium),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Growing widespread reach of cosmetic products caused by the penetration of social media and other marketing methods is expected to drive the market growth

Increased growth of cosmetic products due to the consciousness of individuals regarding appearance is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Side effects with excessive usage of products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Presence of counterfeit products that cause harm side effects is also expected to restrain the market growth

In July 2018, L’Oréal in collaboration with pop star “Camilla Cabello”, launched a Cuban-based makeup collection, with a number of makeup products included in the collection with different shades and styles.

In July 2015, Eyeko launched the waterproof eye makeup products that are produced with the aim to keep the makeup intact even under extreme conditions.

