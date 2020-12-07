Extruded Snacks Market Intelligence and Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – Amica Chips S.P.A., Calbee, Inc., CSC BRANDS, L.P., General Mills, Inc

Extruded Snacks Industry covering Key Business Segments and Wide Scope Geographies to Analyzed Market Data. Report includes Different Market Forecasts related to Market Size, Revenue, CAGR, Gross Margin, Share, and other Key Factors of Extruded Snacks Market.

Extruded snacks are among the most commercially successful extruded foods. Extrusion cooking is the technique extensively used for the production of snacks, which are majorly produced from cereal flour or starches. Extruded snacks are generally high in calories and fat with low content of protein, fiber, and perceived as unhealthy food to many consumers.

The global extruded snacks market is growing at a significant pace owing to the changing consumer lifestyles, and consumption patterns increase the need for convenience in foods. Furthermore, the expansion of the retail industry resulting in a vast number of hypermarkets and supermarkets across the globe, is likely to drive the demand for extruded snacks in the coming years. However, the increased cost of raw material and production is projected to hinder the growth of the extruded snacks market. Likewise, the increase in the demand for healthy snacks may provide a lucrative opportunity for market players in the near future.

The reports cover key developments in the Extruded Snacks market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Extruded Snacks market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Extruded Snacks market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

– Amica Chips S.P.A.

– Calbee, Inc.

– CSC BRANDS, L.P.

– General Mills, Inc.

– Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. De C.V.

– ITC Limited

– Kellogg Company

– Lorenz Snack-World

– Old Dutch Foods Inc.

– Pepsico, Inc

The “Global Extruded Snacks Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the extruded snacks market with detailed market segmentation by type, raw material, method of manufacturing, distribution channel, and geography. The global extruded snacks market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading extruded snacks market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global extruded snacks market is segmented on the basis of type, raw material, method of manufacturing, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the extruded snacks market is segmented into, simply extruded snacks, expanded snacks, and co-extruded snacks. Based on raw material, the global extruded snacks market is segmented into, wheat, potato, corn, multigrain, and others. On the basis of method of manufacturing, the extruded snacks market is segmented into, single screw and twin screw. On the basis of distribution channel, the extruded snacks market is segmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Extruded Snacks market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Extruded Snacks Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global extruded snacks market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The extruded snacks market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

