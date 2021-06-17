Extrication Collar Market- Opportunities and Forecast

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,” Global Extrication Collar Market by Type (Hard Collar and Soft collar) and by Application (Medical, Sports, and Others) – Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028″.

The Global market size of extrication collar is $XX million in 2020 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of XX% from 2021 to 2028.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Ambu A/S, ssur Americas, Inc, Thuasne SA, Bird & Cronin Inc, B.u.W. Schmidt GmbH, Redleaf Group Inc., Ferno Limited, Laerdal Medical Corporation, Meber Metais S.A., Oscar Boscarol Srl. are provided in this report.

Other players included in the value chain but not included in the analysis are, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, DJO Global Inc., Berg LLC., Orthomerica Products, Inc, DeRoyal Industries, Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., BSN Medical, Inc. and Bioventus, LLC

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Global Extrication Collar Market Key Segments:

By Type

Hard Collar Aspen Malibu Miami J Philadelphia

Soft Collar

By Application

Medical

Sports

Others

