Extrapolation: Swiss decide to ban concealment | Free press

In Switzerland, Muslim women may no longer be allowed to wear a burqa in public in the future. According to initial forecast, 51 percent of Confederates voted in favor of a ban on coverage.

Bern (dpa) – In a referendum following an initial extrapolation, the Swiss agreed to a nationwide ban on coverage. The yes votes were 51 percent, as the co-head of the gfs.bern research institute, Lukas Golder, said on SRF television.

The error rate was still plus / minus two percent. A reversal of the trend is only theoretically possible, Golder said.

The bill aims to prohibit Muslim women from wearing the niqab or burqa in public places. Adopted, this dress code would be incorporated into the constitution and would apply on the streets, in restaurants and shops. There is an exception for religious meeting rooms. Such a ban already existed in the cantons of St. Gallen and Ticino. There are also prohibitions on coverage in France, Austria, the Netherlands and other countries.

On paper, the entry was against concealment in general and forbade protesters and football hooligans from covering their faces in the future. The association, which pushed through the referendum with a collection of signatures, makes no secret of its anti-Islam position. In 2009 he had similarly achieved that no new minarets may be built in Switzerland. The association, the Egerking Commission, is right-wing conservative and says it wants to prevent Switzerland from becoming Islamic.

Opponents accused the club of promoting anti-Islamic racism. The proportion of Muslims in Switzerland was 5.3 percent in 2018. The number of women wearing Nikabars is estimated to be about 30. A burqa is a shawl that completely covers women, leaving only a grille window open to see. The robe with a slit over the eyes is called a niqab.

