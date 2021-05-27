External Ventricular Drain Market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2027

Global External Ventricular Drain Market is valued approximately at USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. External ventricular drain (EVD), also known as ventriculostomy or extra ventricular drainage, is a medical procedure operated in neurosurgical intensive care unit. External ventricular drain is used to eliminate excess cerebrospinal fluid to maintain intracranial pressure through utilizing ventricular drainage set.

Ventricular drainage set is applied in several medical conditions, including intracranial hypertension, severe closed head injury, transient occlusive hydrocephalus, intraventricular or subarachnoid hemorrhages, and inflammatory diseases of the cerebrospinal space. It includes drainage bag, catheter, and monitor which can help in treatment of medical conditions, which is expected to be a key factor driving growth of the external ventricular drain market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing road accidents leading to a brain injury, and increasing government initiatives and adoption of technologically advanced products are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1697

For instance, as per the Stroke Statistics 2018, more than 100,000 individuals suffer from strokes in the United Kingdom each year, of which roughly 85% are ischemic strokes and 15% are hemorrhagic, which causes the blocking of blood flow to the brain. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for external ventricular drain, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the complex regulatory framework for product approval and complications related to ventricular drainage procedure are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global External Ventricular Drain market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising incidences of traumatic brain injuries and other neurovascular disorder, along with the presence of significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increase in cases of brain injuries coupled with improving health-care infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the External Ventricular Drain market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Spiegelberg Gmbh & Co. Kg

Medtronic plc

Sophysa

Dispomedica Gmbh

Moller Medical GmbH

Fuji Systems Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Traumatic Brain Injury

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Other Non-Traumatic Hydrocephalus Conditions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1697

Target Audience of the Global External Ventricular Drain Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors