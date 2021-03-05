External Fixator – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on External Fixator, which studied External Fixator industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global External Fixator market include:
Accumed LLC
DePuy Synthes
Orthofix Holdings
Stryker Corporation
Smith & Nephew
Zimmer Biomet Holding
Double Medical
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
Citieffe S.R.L
B.Braun Melsungen AG
Cardinal Health
Medtronic
Wright Medical Group
Conmed Corporation
Arthrex Inc
Application Synopsis
The External Fixator Market by Application are:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Worldwide External Fixator Market by Type:
Circular
Unilateral
Hybrid
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of External Fixator Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of External Fixator Market by Types
4 Segmentation of External Fixator Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of External Fixator Market in Major Countries
7 North America External Fixator Landscape Analysis
8 Europe External Fixator Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific External Fixator Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa External Fixator Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience for this Report
– External Fixator manufacturers
– External Fixator traders, distributors, and suppliers
– External Fixator industry associations
– Product managers, External Fixator industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
