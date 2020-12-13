External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) For Cancer Market 2020-2028 upcoming trends with Accuray, Becton, Dickinson, Canon, Carl Zeiss AG, Elekta AB, Hitachi, Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems, Varian Medical Systems, and ViewRay

External beam radiation therapy (EBRT) directs a beam of radiation from outside the body at cancerous tissues inside the body. It is a cancer treatment option that uses doses of radiation to destroy cancerous cells and shrink tumors.

External beam therapy (EBT), also called external radiation therapy, is a method for delivering a beam or several beams of high-energy x-rays to a patient’s tumor. Beams are generated outside the patient (usually by a linear accelerator) and are targeted at the tumor site.

Doctors may use proton therapy alone. They may also combine it with x-ray radiation therapy, surgery, chemotherapy, and/or immunotherapy. Like x-ray radiation, proton therapy is a type of external-beam radiation therapy. It painlessly delivers radiation through the skin from a machine outside the body.

Segmentation by Type

Three-dimensional conformal radiation therapy (3DCRT)

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)

Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT)

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic radiation therapy (SRT)

Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT)

Proton therapy

