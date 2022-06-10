Exterior Design trends for your outdoor garden

With the summer around the corner, the UK is due to see some sunny and beautiful days- and for the days you are working from home or can’t go to the beach, an outdoor space makes for the perfect spot to work in! However, designing one can be a very expensive nightmare if you don’t know where to begin! Don’t worry- we have the perfect guide for you to get your garden summer-ready!

Figure out the sunlight

One of the first things you do, even before you form a layout or any kind of design- is to look at all the places where the sunlight falls. Observe the direction of your garden- usually south and east-facing get the most sunlight. Then notice how much sunlight falls on each part of your garden during the different times of the day- early morning, morning, afternoon and evening. This will influence the layout of your garden a lot. Once you know the sunlight, you can now start with planning your layout. However, before you start this, you must figure out the aesthetic of your outdoor garden.

Aesthetics of the outdoor space

The outdoors of your house can either be an extension of the indoors or can be a completely different aesthetic. The first thing you need to figure out before you start with your layout is the kind of aesthetic you want your garden to have. For inspiration, you can look up online on social media such as Pinterest and Instagram to get an idea of the different ways the outdoor garden can be designed. Create a mouldboard with the kind of colours you like, the different kinds of furniture you prefer as well as pavement and overall design. By designing multiple mood boards, you will be able to determine what is common in all of them and hence what your aesthetic is. Once you have determined this, you can move on to your budget.

Budget it out

Once you have your aesthetic in mind along with the kind of furnishings you want, it’s now time to set a budget for the different elements of your garden. Divide the elements into easy sizes- furniture, flowers, decoration etc depending on your style. This will enable you to budget as precisely as possible. Always make sure you add in a section for ‘extras’ to cover any extra cost that may arise (and there can be plenty!)

Once your budgeting is done and you know how much you will be spending, you can start the most exciting part- layout and design! Always include a burglar alarm in your budget- it ensures that your house and your garden stay safe! You can do so by clicking here.

Layout and Design

The layout of your outdoor garden depends entirely on the sunlight and how you want to utilise it. Remember the notes you took in the first step, well they are going to come in handy now! Decide on the stuff you want in your garden- do you prefer wildflowers or do you want to get summer-specific plants mixed with evergreen ones? Do you want a hammock or do you want a proper table and chairs? Do you want to start planting your vegetables and herbs this season? What about the kind of flowers you are looking into- do they need more light or less light? These questions will help you determine how you can practically layout your garden in a way that works the best for you.

Once you have the layout set up, you can now jump into the design bit. Here is where your aesthetics come in: is it leaning more towards traditional or modern? Or Is it a completely different aesthetic- like cottage core? Answering these questions will help you with buying the correct furnishings and flowers for your garden! It is always a good idea to first find out where you are going to place the flowers and other plants. Make sure you don’t bring in any invasive species as they can have an adverse effect on the local ecosystem of the place.

In the end

In the end, the only thing you need to make sure is that your garden satisfies your needs- whether it is to have a good summer spot, somewhere to have tea or even just a beautiful area outside your home. We would suggest that you thrift for your furniture as you will be able to find a lot of beautiful pieces for very cheap. Also, plant the bushes or full-grown plants but if you can’t afford them, start with their younger samplings- they are usually cheaper to get and they are fully mature within a month or two! Better yet, get some bee-friendly seeds and just sprinkle them around!