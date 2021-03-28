Extended Reality Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

The global extended reality market attained a valuation of $18.6 billion in 2019 and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 48.3% from 2020 to 2030. The rising usage of connected devices and smartphones, increasing adoption of virtual reality (VR)/augmented reality (AR) solutions, and the growing number of collaborations being announced among the market players are the main factors fueling the surge of the extended reality industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively pushed up the requirement for XR solutions, on account of the rising rate of digitization in various industries such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and education for the training of employees and the increasing number of employees working from home, due to the lockdown. For example, Spaces Inc. launched a new PC VR application called SPACES in March 2020. The app allows users to participate in live video conferencing in virtual reality environment.

The app makes it possible for the user to integrate into the VR environment with the help of virtual markers and whiteboard and a camera that can be easily adjusted according to the user’s convenience. The lockdown initiated in several countries for controlling the spread of the virus has caused the shutting down of manufacturing plants and affected the distribution network, owing to which, the sales of XR devices have been very low in the recent times.

