Extended Reality Market by 2027 To Develop New Growth Story, Latest Study Reveals | Competitive Analysis of Softweb Solutions, 2 Augray Ltd, HTC Corporation, SphereGen Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Northern Digital Inc.

ReportCrux Market Research has published a new report titled “Extended Reality Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services); by Device (Augmented Reality Devices, Virtual Reality Devices, and Mixed Reality Devices); by Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Gaming, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Education, and Others); and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027″

Extended Reality Market is estimated to grow from USD 2.20 Billion in 2019 to USD 117.79 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 64.5% during 2020-2027

Compared with other sectors gaming, and media & entertainment industries are at the forefront in introducing technological changes. Recent technological developments in virtual and augmented reality are leading to increased end user expectations of experiencing virtual environments in various applications. Companies are also now implementing or upgrading augmented reality applications to enhance the user experience and increase their efficiency.

Market Overview

With the ongoing digital transformation across different industries and verticals, demand for reliable smart sensors is increasing which requires little maintenance and has relatively low repair costs. Those sensors power business processes with operational efficiencies.

In the healthcare sector, for instance, researchers develop biopotential sensors and tiny optical that can be fitted in wearable devices. Those sensors further enable physicians to diagnose the health of a patient in real time. Furthermore, miniaturization of sensors increases sensor installation in all business assets to enable effective analysis and monitoring. However, a significant emphasis on sensor technology R&D is expected to support the growth of the global extended reality market.

The growing adoption of extended reality in the military sector is one of the main developments in the projected reality market expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period

In the military sector, extended reality is applicable, as it offers solutions like TAR i.e. tactical augmented reality. TAR resembles to night vision goggles and is often used to track where allied enemy and soldier forces are located. Furthermore, virtual training reduces the risks of real-time training, especially the one which involves personnel and equipments. Defense agencies are therefore increasingly shifting their focus to synthetic and simulation method of training.

In addition, a significant focus on R&D related to sensor technology is likely during the forecast period to assist the growth of the global extended reality market. Thus, rapid developments in sensor technology during the forecast period will drive the growth of the global extended reality market.

In addition, the increased defense and law enforcement budget over the last few years has also boosted the demand for innovative simulation training systems between the military and police. Such military simulations and virtual training systems are well served by a component-based commercial-off-the-shelf architecture (COTS) that uses the plug and play function.

Extended Reality Companies

Softweb Solutions

2 Augray Ltd

HTC Corporation

SphereGen Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Northern Digital Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies

SoftServe, Inc.

Nintendo

VertexPlus Softwares

Regional Analysis

North America held almost 39% share of the overall market.

Based on regions, the market is bifurcated into Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. North America held almost 39% share of the overall market. Increasing partnerships between different players to improve the experience of extended reality, and increasing focus on less power consuming hardware are indicating potential growth of the region’s extended reality market. By 2020 to 2030 Europe is projected to be the second largest extended reality market. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period due to focus on providing extended reality solutions to the gaming and education sectors, and healthcare, particularly in Japan, India, and China.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Hardware segment accounted for almost 49% share of the market by component. Based on the component, the global market for extended reality is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Extended reality devices generate the impression by making people feel like they are in a whole new digital environment. Such technologies have been praised for creating virtual tours in rehabilitating brain injury, stores and destinations, and virtually inspecting a car’s interior and exterior design that no existing technology can do.

By Devices

The mixed reality devices segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. On the basis of devices, the market is categorized mixed reality devices, augmented reality devices, and virtual reality devices. However, the market for neonatal/ infant extended reality is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. Extended reality allows for easy access to rich data in a situational sense, generating nearly infinite business opportunities.

Future-thinking companies are integrating virtual reality into their internal systems, as well as for distribution of goods and services. This offers a substantial increase in time quality, higher degree of customer engagement, and a major reduction in human errors.

By Market Vertical

The media & entertainment segment held almost 35% share of the market in 2019. On the basis of vertical, the market is categorized into manufacturing, media & entertainment, gaming, education, healthcare, retail, and others. Compared with other industries, this industry is at the forefront in deploying technology advanced products. Recent technological developments in AR and VR are leading to increased end user expectations of experiencing virtual environments in various applications. Companies are now upgrading or implementing augmented reality applications to enhance the user experience and increase their efficiency.

Extended Reality Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Device

Augmented Reality Devices

Virtual Reality Devices

Mixed Reality Devices

By Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Gaming

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Etc.)

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

? Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

