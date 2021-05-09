Extended Oral Antibiotics Market Projects to Flourish in Germany During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2031
Extended oral antibiotics is likely to foster significant demand in the market due to the rising number of total joint arthroplasties (hip (THA) and knee (TKA) arthroplasty) and cases of prosthetic joint infections. Furthermore, the rising advancements in R&D for preventing or controlling prosthetic joint infections and introduction of immunoparticles, nanoparticles, novel antibiotics, photodynamic therapy, antimicrobial peptides, and lytic bacteriophages are some of the factors driving the growth of the global extended antibiotics market.
Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population and antibiotics resistance is leading to the development of new antibiotics, which adds another factor driving the extended oral antibiotics market growth.
The approaching reimbursement scenario is expected to have a positive impact on the extended oral antibiotics market growth. The government is the primary payer for the majority of total joint arthroplasties, through Medicare spending. Furthermore, in addition to improving patient care, preventing prosthetic joint infections may save costs to the Medicare plans. Several strategies and reimbursements are on the horizon that will impact provider compensation for hospitals and physicians.
The Extended Oral Antibiotics Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.
Extended Oral Antibiotics Market: Segmentation
Based on drug type, the global extended oral antibiotics market has been segmented as
- Rifampin
- Ciprofloxacin
- Penicillin
- Ampicillin
- Others
Based on distribution channel, the global extended oral antibiotics market has been segmented as
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
Based on region, the global extended oral antibiotics market has been segmented as
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis
Key players such as
- Arrevus, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc
- Peptilogics Inc.
- elephus Medical LLC
With a detailed segmentation on segments and sub-segments, the Fact.MR’s study offers the strengths, weaknesses, growth prospects and opportunities of each player. The report also includes important market study including the historical revenue prospects, pricing strategy, and marketing strategy adopted by these players in the Extended Oral Antibiotics market
