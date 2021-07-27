Extended mandatory corona test planned for holiday returnees | free press

Berlin (dpa) – To protect against the spread of corona after the summer holidays, holidaymakers should be prepared for extensive testing obligations when returning to Germany.

The federal government is currently voting on a planned new regulation, a health ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday. Head of department Jens Spahn (CDU) and Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) are striving for the fastest possible extension of the testing obligations upon entry. The travel industry called on holidaymakers to get vaccinated. With a view to the autumn, several states want to consult with the federal government as soon as possible.

There is already a general obligation to test on entry for all air passengers. Evidence of a negative result must be made in the holiday country and presented before the start – or proof of a recovering or fully vaccinated person. According to the ideas of Spahn and Seehofer, an inspection should generally be mandatory in the future – regardless of where and by which means of transport you come. Anyone who has not been vaccinated or infected should also take a test if he or she comes from Poland by car. Stationary border controls are reportedly not part of the concept.

Comprehensive testing obligation should come soon

Spahn had already made it clear last week that an extension of the inspection requirement must come very quickly. First, the papers of the media group Funke reported on the subject on Tuesday. Criticism came from the opposition. Such a comprehensive expansion of the obligation to test is neither helpful in the fight against the pandemic nor proportionate, said FDP health expert Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus. The mandatory test should focus on travelers from risk areas and virus variants and should also be checked. The federal government should also argue for European regulations instead of unilaterally insisting on tightening.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday), on the other hand, “A general mandatory test when entering Germany for anyone who has not been fully vaccinated or recovered is very helpful from a medical point of view.” When traveling on holiday there is generally a higher risk of becoming infected due to the increased number of contacts – initially regardless of the travel location and the mode of transport used.

New access rules

A new government entry regulation will come into effect next Wednesday. Since there was no agreement on the scheme planned by Spahn and Seehofer, the existing scheme is essentially extended until 10 September. There is a relief for those coming from areas with virus variants where new, worrisome forms of the virus are circulating.

So far, those who have recovered and who have been vaccinated and who come back there have to quarantine for 14 days. In the future, this can generally be terminated prematurely if the region is no longer classified as a virus variant region during the quarantine period.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) publishes on its website which regions the federal government declares as high-risk, high-incidence or virus variants with special testing and quarantine requirements. Spain and the Netherlands have been high incidence areas with a particularly high number of new infections since Tuesday. Anyone returning from such an area who has not been fully vaccinated or recovered must quarantine for ten days, but can shorten this after five days with a negative test.

Call to citizens

The German Travel Association (DRV) and the Federal Association of the German Air Transport Industry (BDL) appealed to citizens to accept offers for corona vaccinations with a view to vacation. “For vaccinated people, travel planning is more reliable and travel easier.” Some countries reserved certain local activities exclusively for vaccinated people. “With the vaccination protection you prevent such surprises on holiday.”

According to the will of several countries, the further Corona procedure after the summer holidays will soon also be discussed with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). The reigning mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), as chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference, spoke out for consultations within the next two weeks. He would like to see the federal government deal quickly with regulations for returning travelers and not just randomly take random samples at airports, for example. “The corridor to effectively counteract the current development is narrowing,” said Müller.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said in Munich that a premier conference would be held in mid-August. “We need clear lines for that.” There should be no hesitation in fighting the pandemic and hoping to “stumble in the federal election.” Söder spoke out in favor of a significant promotion of vaccination for minors. The aim should be to shorten the quarantine times for students in the new school year as much as possible.