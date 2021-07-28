Extended mandatory corona test for holidaymakers probably from August free press

Berlin / Munich (dpa) – Vacationers will need to be prepared for extensive testing commitments when they return to Germany from next month.

The federal government has assured that it will make every effort by August 1 to introduce a uniform testing requirement, “not only for air travel, but also, for example, for everything that comes on a normal car or train route,” the federal government said. prime minister of Bavaria. Markus Söder (CSU) on Evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. In the afternoon he was told that there would be a legal basis for the implementation to work on August 1.

Söder said: “The rule is relatively simple, everyone needs a test that arrives again, so to speak, whether he comes by car, train or plane.” He now finds that more understandable, clearer and safer. Currently, the test only applies to people who travel to Germany by plane.

Dealing with those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered

Söder did not explicitly comment on how vaccinated and recovering people will be treated in the future. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had told the Bild: “Of course anyone who has been proven to have been vaccinated or recovered does not need to be tested.”

Söder said the originally planned date for a September 11 entry into force would have been “a joke”. “The holidays are also over in countries with late holidays.” The countries have been pushing because they need a reliable base to enter.

Seehofer and Söder said the checks should be carried out point by point in individual traffic. Nobody wants stationary border controls and nobody wants, Söder said.

Green health politician Janosch Dahmen told the “Rheinische Post”: “Travel mobility remains a key factor in the recent increase in new infections in Germany and Europe.” It is therefore right to extend the testing obligation to all travelers.

Change in quarantine requirements starting today

As of today, there is a small change in the quarantine regulations for the Corona rules for entry into Germany. Anyone who comes from an area with new, more contagious virus variants can end the mandatory 14-day quarantine early with a negative test if the region is downgraded during the quarantine period – to a high-risk or high-incidence area with high numbers of infections. In principle, premature “free testing” is otherwise not possible for those who come from areas with virus variants.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) publishes on the Internet which regions the federal government designates as high-risk, high-incidence, or virus variants with testing and quarantine requirements. Currently, South Africa and Brazil are virus variant areas, among others.