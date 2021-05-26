Exponentiation In Innovation To Drive The Scaffold Technology Market

Persistence Market Research, in its report entitled “The Scaffold Technology Market”, paves the way for every technological advancement through which the healthcare industry is evolving. While preparing the report, every parameter has been considered – right from the inception of that particular thing in healthcare industry to the end-results and the role modern-day research and technology play therein.

Scaffolds are used to support organ systems and organs that may have been damaged after a disease or injury. This is done by using tissue engineering along with regenerative medicine. Tissue engineering is the use of combination of cells along with suitable physio-chemical and biochemical factors so as to replace or improve biological functions.

Scaffolds are either cultured in vitro to synthesize tissue or are directly implanted to the injured site. Scaffolds are produced using variety of biomaterials and different fabrication techniques. While determining the suitability of a scaffold number of key considerations are important such as biocompatibility, mechanical properties, biodegradability and scaffold architecture.

The major factor driving the scaffold technology is the increasing R&D undertaking and the advantage of replacing animal trials by real time biological environment research. Such research takes care of the ethical as well as the regulatory issues. With the increasing use of scaffolds, researchers are at a better position to understand the biological activity of particular treatment on human body. As synthetic scaffold do mimic the biological environment they are naturally preferred over animal trials. In addition, the technology has advanced the way scaffold are manufactured. Manufacturers are now incorporating the application of 3D printing technology in the scaffold manufacturing process.

Moreover, the use of scaffold is increasing in stem cell research too with incremental number of clinical trials undertaken with stem cells scaffolds. Scientists at the Universities of Liverpool and Bristol are performing clinical trial on humans with their ‘live bandage’. The bandage made from stem cells could revolutionize the prognosis and treatment of sporting knee injury. Meniscal tears suffered by major population in the U.S. and Europe are difficult to repair as there is lack of blood supply in the white zone of meniscus. The bandage was developed by Azellon received funding from Innovate UK. The stem cell research was a close collaboration between hospitals, business and universities.

Scaffold Technology Market: Segmentation

On the basis of end-use the scaffold technology market can be segment as:

Cell attachment and migration

Nutrients and products diffusion

Cell phase behavior modification

Others

On the basis of technology the scaffold technology market can be segment as:

Decellularized technology

Synthetic scaffold

3D printing

Others

On the basis of product the scaffold technology market can be segment as:

Hydrogels

Polymeric scaffolds

Nanofiber based scaffolds

Micropatterned surface microplates

On the basis of application the scaffold technology market can be segment as:

Cancer cell research

Stem cell research

Regenerative medicine

Tissue Engineering

Microfluidics

Cell-based assays

Others

North America is the dominating region in the scaffold technology market with the presence of dominant market players, technology adoption and the increasing stem cell and regenerative medicine research undertakings. Moreover, the research institutes are exploring in this field to discover newer application of scaffold technology. The National Institutes of Health-funded scientists developed 3D micro-scaffold technology which aids in reprogramming stem cells into neurons along with supporting neuronal connections. Injecting these network instead of individual cell injection proved better survival in mouse brain. The new research supported by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering experienced the collaborative work of biomaterial experts and stem cell biologists.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with developing countries such as China undertaking collaborative research along with international players in the field of regenerative medicine. China Southeast University Institute of Life Sciences and Boehringer Ingelheim announced a joint research to develop a treatment approaches through regeneration of hair cells from inner ear stem cells for hearing loss. The expertise of researcher Renjie Chai would be collaborated with Boehringer’s expertise in drug discovery and clinical development. The research collaboration with China comes under Boehringer’s newly-established organization Research Beyond Borders.

The market players in the HPMC capsule market Koninklijke DSM N.V., Arterial Remodeling Technologies S.A., Spine Smith, LP, Orthocell LTD, Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., Lifenet Inc, Biostage, Inc., Arsenal Medical Inc, Organogenesis, Inc. and Tissue Regenix Group Plc.

