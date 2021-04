Exponentiation In Innovation To Drive The Cone Beam Ct Market

Cone Beam CT has transformed dental diagnoses but also finds applications in interventional radiology, guided radiotherapy, mammography, lower and upper limb studies. These broadened scopes of Cone Beam CT have made hospitals and diagnostic centers widely adopting the Cone Beam CT devices. Cone-beam CT devices owing to their 3D visualization assisting in better treatment methods have shown to be largely useful for orthopedic cases accelerating the global Cone Beam CT market. Due to the exquisite high spatial resolution of Cone Beam CT technology, it can be the preferred method for detection and local staging of cartilage lesions in small joints in conjunction with arthrography. This will further accelerate the Cone Beam CT market for orthopedic applications.

Although originally used for dental imaging, Cone Beam CT is now included in many radiology departments as an integral part of imaging tools, which has widened the Cone Beam CT market globally. According to a report by the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements, the number of CT procedures has been increasing at an average rate of 10% per year for the period from 1993 to 2006, and it is estimated that it will continue growing in the coming years. The 3D visualization has widened the adoption of Cone Beam CT in interventional angiography. There has been significant growth in interventional angiography in the United States. According to a report, during the period 2000-2004, the total number of angiography procedures in the U.S increased by about 5%. Therefore Cone Beam CT market has expanded making it considerable for the patient’s 3D visual acuity in the operating room while the interventional angiography. The 3D imaging eliminates the problem of fragmentation of anatomic structures in a traditional 2D fluoroscopic image, making it easier for a physician to direct the intervention process using 3D data sets. These benefits of Cone Beam CT have already expanded the Cone Beam CT market at a large level and are expected to enter into various medical applications further expanding the Cone Beam CT market.