Exponentiation In Innovation To Drive The Cone Beam Ct Market
Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) is a traditional form of computed tomography (CT). Compared with traditional CT, in Cone Beam CT, the large imaging area gets an extended volume rotating the patient by 360 degrees and obtaining the prescribed information in a single cycle. The system produces 3D images of high diagnostic value in a care setting to detect subtle or magical fractures and their healing. The CONE BEAM CT device can improve the appearance of the patient’s anatomy even in the presence of a metal implant, which is a common cause of noise in traditional CT imaging.
There have been enormous potential and significant benefits of Cone Beam CT which are driving the Cone Beam CT market. A few of them include 1.) Improved performance in strategies that represent the current standard of care; 2.) The expansion of techniques involved in Cone Beam CT in cases that would not normally ineffective; 3.) Facilitate new therapies that require a high degree of geometric accuracy; 4.) The basis of integrated treatment modalities like combined surgery and radiation therapy, with high-quality images that provide a common area of ??planning and treatment; and 5.) Improved understanding of the key factors that govern a patient’s specific treatment response. Other benefits of Cone Beam CT technology include advanced technical capabilities, precise effective dose, and precise indication can help reduce patient risk and increase diagnostic benefits which will boost the CONE BEAM CT market exponentially. The global market of Cone Beam CT is primarily driven by its low doses. The radiation by a Cone Beam CT scanner is usually 65-92% less than standard CT. Thus the radiation received by a patient in Cone Beam CT is ten times smaller than that of a standard CT scan and is equivalent to that of 2 x-rays with complete 3D detail. This advantage of Cone Beam CT will accelerate the market.
Although originally used for dental imaging, Cone Beam CT is now included in many radiology departments as an integral part of imaging tools, which has widened the Cone Beam CT market globally. According to a report by the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements, the number of CT procedures has been increasing at an average rate of 10% per year for the period from 1993 to 2006, and it is estimated that it will continue growing in the coming years. The 3D visualization has widened the adoption of Cone Beam CT in interventional angiography. There has been significant growth in interventional angiography in the United States. According to a report, during the period 2000-2004, the total number of angiography procedures in the U.S increased by about 5%. Therefore Cone Beam CT market has expanded making it considerable for the patient’s 3D visual acuity in the operating room while the interventional angiography. The 3D imaging eliminates the problem of fragmentation of anatomic structures in a traditional 2D fluoroscopic image, making it easier for a physician to direct the intervention process using 3D data sets. These benefits of Cone Beam CT have already expanded the Cone Beam CT market at a large level and are expected to enter into various medical applications further expanding the Cone Beam CT market.
- Charge-Coupled Device/ Image Intensifier (CCD/IIT)
- Flat Panel Detector
- Direct
- Indirect
Based on Application, the Cone Beam CT market has been segmented as:
- Dental
- Orthodontics
- Dental implants
- Endodontic and periodontics
- Dental surgeries
- Maxillofacial
- Radiotherapy
- Interventional Radiology
- Guided Surgery
- Mammography
Based on Therapy, the Cone Beam CT market has been segmented as:
- Portable
- Floor mounted
Based on the scan time, the Cone Beam CT market has been segmented as:
- 0-20
- 21-40
- 41-60
Based on the scan time, the Cone Beam CT market has been segmented as:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centres
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Based on the region, the Cone Beam CT market has been segmented as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
