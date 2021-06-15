Exponential Growth Of Commercial Automobile Sector Drives Extensive Opportunity For Tank Truck Market

An Expert Perspective

In its recently added report by Fact.MR has provided unique Insights about Tank Truck Market for the given period. One of the main objectives of this report is to categorize the various dynamics of the market and to offer the latest updates such as mergers and acquisitions, various technological developments, new entrants in the market, which make an impact on different segments.

The Tank Truck Market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

Electric Vehicle Components Market: Introduction

Rather than traditional gasoline or diesel engines, an electric motor runs an electric vehicle. The motor is powered by rechargeable batteries, which can be charged at home or at an EV charging station.

These vehicles run on few technologies, such as battery electric vehicles(BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles(PHEV), range extender (hybrid) electric vehicle(HEV). Three primary components in an electric car and motorcycles are an electric engine, a battery and a motor controller. Other than these, monitoring displays, electric brakes are vital components.

Batteries used in electric vehicles comes in three types, out of which lithium-ion batteries are quite expensive yet good performance, lead acid batteries are the cheapest in price and nickel metal hydride batteries are moderately priced and have higher output than lead-acid batteries.

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Tank Truck Market make a difference:

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Tank Truck Market: Segmentation

The global tank truck market can be segmented based on type, end use, capacity and sales channel.

According to the truck type, the tank truck can be segmented as:

Heavy duty

Medium duty

Light duty

According to the capacity, the tank truck can be segmented as:

100-1000 gallons

500-4000 gallons

5500-9000 gallons and more

According to the end use, the tank truck can be segmented as:

Oil gas and CNG transportation

Chemicals transportation

Agriculture transportation

Food (Milk, juice) transportation

Water transportation

Electric Vehicle Components Market: Dynamics

Government initiatives like cutting down emissions from conventional vehicles by promoting electric vehicles is leading to major growth in the electric vehicle component market.

Enormous increase in the pollution and hefty amount of expenditure on exhaustible fuel is bending people towards e-vehicles, resulting in tremendous growth in electric vehicle component market.

Use of simple DC motor reduces the maintenance cost of the vehicle, which is a major driver for the electric vehicle component market.

Launching of more e-vehicles such as light and heavy commercial vehicles, e-rickshaws for public use coupled with health and environmental benefits from its use is set to grow the electric vehicle component market

Electric Vehicle Components Market: Regional Outlook Asia Pacific leads in the sales of e-vehicles because of countries like India and China owing to benefits as government subsidies and large scale domestic production hence increasing electric vehicle component market. North America, Latin America and Europe are also estimated to drive the global electric vehicle component market owing to significant focus on minimizing vehicular emission leading to growing use of e-vehicles over the coming ten years. Japan is a leading country in the use of hybrid e-vehicles hence contributing to the electric vehicle component market. Middle East is expected to exhibit restricted growth in electric vehicle component market because of lesser adaption of e-vehicles over the years. Whereas in Africa many countries are looking forward to low cost renewable fuels, generating demand for electricity based vehicles, creating scope for electric vehicle component market.

Electric Vehicle Components Market: Key Participant Some key players in the global Electric Vehicle Market are: Borgwarner Inc.

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd.

Meidensha Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Shuanglin Group

Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co. Ltd.

AC Propulsion, Inc.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

BYD Company Ltd.

Bosch GMBH

