Explosive Trace Detection Market – Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2020-2027

Explosives Trace Detectors (ETD) are explosive discovery hardware ready to distinguish explosives of trace amount. The place that is to be detected is refined by inspecting non-noticeable “trace” measures of particulates. Gadgets like ETDs are likewise used to recognize narcotics. The hardware is utilized predominantly in airplane terminals, and in places of importance and also in helpless territories considered defenseless to terrorist attacks.

The key drivers for the market are the growing aviation security need and strictness in regulations of public safety. Also, increase in terrorist attacks across the globe, rising number of hijacks of plane and increasing concern of peoples safety are supposed to help the market grow. However, the high initial cost of installation is supposed to be one of the key restraint factors for the growth of the market.

The market for explosive trace detection market is segmented into technology, type, end-use, and geography. The technology is further divided into chemiluminescence, thermo-redox, amplifying fluorescent polymer, mass spectrometry, ion mobility spectrometry, and colorimetrics & automated colorimetric. The type segment is divided into hand held, table top and other detectors. The end-use segment is divided into critical infrastructure, costumes & border protection, event security, law enforcements, ports, and event security. The region wise segments are North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players mentioned in the report are American Innovations, Autoclear, Biosensor Applications AB, Detecta Chem, FLIR Systems, Implant Sciences Corp., NUCTECH Co. Ltd., Recent Events, Smiths Detection, Westminster International Ltd.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global explosive trace detection market.

In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

Exhaustive analysis of the global explosive trace detection market by type, end user, operations helps in understanding the products that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

Explosive Trace Detection Market Key Segments:

By Technology:

Chemiluminescence

Thermo-redox

Amplifying fluorescent polymer

Mass spectrometry

Ion mobility spectrometry

Colorimetrics & automated colorimetric

By Type:

Hand held

Table top

Other detectors

By End-Use:

Critical infrastructure

Costumes & border protection

Event security

Law enforcements

Ports

Event security

By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players:

American Innovations

Autoclear

Biosensor Applications AB

Detecta Chem

FLIR Systems

Implant Sciences Corp.

NUCTECH Co. Ltd

Recent Events

Smiths Detection

Westminster International

