Explosive Trace Detection Market – Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2020-2027

Explosive Trace Detection Market Outlook – 2027
Explosives Trace Detectors (ETD) are explosive discovery hardware ready to distinguish explosives of trace amount. The place that is to be detected is refined by inspecting non-noticeable “trace” measures of particulates. Gadgets like ETDs are likewise used to recognize narcotics. The hardware is utilized predominantly in airplane terminals, and in places of importance and also in helpless territories considered defenseless to terrorist attacks.
The key drivers for the market are the growing aviation security need and strictness in regulations of public safety. Also, increase in terrorist attacks across the globe, rising number of hijacks of plane and increasing concern of peoples safety are supposed to help the market grow. However, the high initial cost of installation is supposed to be one of the key restraint factors for the growth of the market.
The market for explosive trace detection market is segmented into technology, type, end-use, and geography. The technology is further divided into chemiluminescence, thermo-redox, amplifying fluorescent polymer, mass spectrometry, ion mobility spectrometry, and colorimetrics & automated colorimetric. The type segment is divided into hand held, table top and other detectors. The end-use segment is divided into critical infrastructure, costumes & border protection, event security, law enforcements, ports, and event security. The region wise segments are North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players mentioned in the report are American Innovations, Autoclear, Biosensor Applications AB, Detecta Chem, FLIR Systems, Implant Sciences Corp., NUCTECH Co. Ltd., Recent Events, Smiths Detection, Westminster International Ltd.
Key Benefits
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global explosive trace detection market.
- In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023.
- Exhaustive analysis of the global explosive trace detection market by type, end user, operations helps in understanding the products that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.
- Competitive intelligence helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.
Explosive Trace Detection Market Key Segments:
By Technology:
- Chemiluminescence
- Thermo-redox
- Amplifying fluorescent polymer
- Mass spectrometry
- Ion mobility spectrometry
- Colorimetrics & automated colorimetric
By Type:
- Hand held
- Table top
- Other detectors
By End-Use:
- Critical infrastructure
- Costumes & border protection
- Event security
- Law enforcements
- Ports
- Event security
By Geography:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Players:
- American Innovations
- Autoclear
- Biosensor Applications AB
- Detecta Chem
- FLIR Systems
- Implant Sciences Corp.
- NUCTECH Co. Ltd
- Recent Events
- Smiths Detection
- Westminster International
