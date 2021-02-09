Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market: L3Harris Technologies, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Med-Eng Holdings, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Garrett Metal Detectors, Reamda Ltd, Scanna MSC, NABCO Systems, LLC, United Shield International Ltd, Cobham plc, ABP, Westminster International Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

– The growing threats from terrorist and insurgent groups are forcing the governments to procure EOD tools and equipment to detect and diffuse the explosives quickly and effectively, which is fueling the growth of the market.

– The increasing emphasis on using UGVs and robotic explosive disposal units for EOD activities to reduce the threat to the military and law enforcement personnel is expected to generate new opportunities for the players in the years to come.

Growing Adoption of Unmanned Systems for EOD Operations

Technological developments in Unmanned Systems, especially the Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) have demonstrated the potential of remotely operated capabilities in alleviating the risks to humans in hostile environments near the explosive ordnances. Unmanned systems can perform a wide variety of tasks that range from reconnaissance and surveillance to detection and disposal of explosives. Latest EOD robots are being fitted with a wide variety of payloads including conventional cameras, EO/IR sensors, X-ray scanners, and metal detectors, among others, which help them in detecting the explosives accurately and sending the collected information to the concerned agencies. In addition, newer EOD UGVs feature high-power manipulator arms, that help them in disposing of the explosives. Due to these features militaries and law-enforcement agencies are increasingly procuring these systems. For instance, in July 2019, L3Harris Technologies announced that it had received a USD 46 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide T7 robotic systems to support explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) missions of the security forces in the country. Thus, the growing emphasis on procuring the unmanned systems for EOD operations is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America Held the Largest Market Share in 2019

North America held the largest share in the market in 2019. The main reason for the higher revenue share of the region is the high demand for the EOD equipment from the US. The US is focusing on modernizing its soldier protection systems for contingency operations. As a part of this modernization effort, it is procuring new EOD suits and helmets for its armed forces. In July 2019, Med-Eng, a brand of The Safariland Group, announced that it had received a USD 10.2 million add-on delivery order for EOD 10 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) suits and helmets for the U.S. Marine Corps. Earlier in 2019, the Army also selected a unique variation of the EOD 10 suit architecture from Med-Eng, as its second generation Advanced Bomb Suit (ABS II). In addition, the US Army is currently modernizing its robotic and autonomous capabilities with a range of autonomous systems. It aims to leverage the best of available commercial technology that is critical in giving its soldiers an overmatch in future contingency operations. On this note, in November 2019, the US Army announced that it had awarded a contract to FLIR Systems to produce the Common Robotic System – Heavy, or CRS-H, worth USD 109 million. The Army plans to induce around 250 of these systems. The delivery is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020. All these factors are expected to propel the growth of the market in North America in the years to come.

Competitive Landscape

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Cobham plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Med-Eng Holdings are some of the prominent players in the market. Players are focusing on the incorporation of advanced materials and sensor technologies into the development of EOD systems, making them more efficient than their competitors counterparts, which will help them gain new contracts in the years to come. Several players are focusing on the development of EOD robots, which are expected to become the backbone of the EOD operations in the years to come. Strategic partnerships and collaborations between the players are expected to help them develop advanced systems in the years to come, thereby contributing to their collective growth in the market.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

