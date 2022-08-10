Explosions Rip Through Russian Base on Crimea

Ukraine’s Protection Ministry mentioned in a press release that it couldn’t “decide the reason for the explosion,” and recommended that personnel on the base adhere to no-smoking rules. It then tweeted, with a photograph of black smoke rising over the peninsula, “the presence of occupying troops on the territory of Ukrainian Crimea just isn’t appropriate with the excessive vacationer season.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, was equally oblique. “The way forward for the Crimea is to be a pearl of the Black Sea, a nationwide park with distinctive nature and a world resort, not a navy base for terrorists,” he mentioned on Twitter. “It’s just the start.”

Russia’s Protection Ministry mentioned in a press release that the explosions have been attributable to the detonation of aviation ordnance on the base. Whereas the ministry provided no hypothesis about whether or not Ukrainian forces may need been concerned, the choice by Crimea’s Kremlin-installed chief, Sergei Aksyonov, to lift the terrorist risk stage to yellow recommended officers have been involved about safety on the peninsula.

“This measure is completely prophylactic, as a result of the scenario within the area is underneath full management,” Mr. Aksyonov mentioned in a press release on Telegram.



Within the eight years of Russia’s occupation of Crimea, the peninsula has remodeled from a quiet southern Ukrainian seaside vacation spot into a serious base of Russian navy operations. It’s from there that the Kremlin’s forces lunged into southern Ukraine in a lighting operation after Feb. 24 that devoured up an enormous swath of territory, together with the neighboring Kherson area, which Russian forces nearly totally management.

Shortly after the explosions, Mr. Aksyonov arrived on the scene. Standing in entrance of a giant black plume of smoke, he mentioned {that a} three-mile perimeter had been erected across the website of the bottom to guard residents.