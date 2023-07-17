Explosions Damage Crimea Bridge as Russia Blames Ukraine for Attack

Predawn explosions hit the one bridge linking the occupied Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia on Monday, damaging a significant image of President Vladimir V. Putin’s claims to sovereignty over Ukrainian territory and briefly disrupting a significant provide line to Russian troops.

The blasts had been the second time the Kerch Strait Bridge has been hit in 10 months. And although these inflicted far much less harm than an explosives-laden truck that blew up final October, they uncovered the vulnerability of the bridge — and different Russian provide routes removed from the entrance — as Ukraine wages a grueling counteroffensive to retake land.

Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of utilizing maritime drones to assault the bridge, a strategic hyperlink for Russian forces preventing in southern Ukraine. Ukrainian officers celebrated the assault, however neither claimed nor denied duty for the blasts.

Hours after the assault, Moscow introduced that it was pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal, an settlement that had allowed Ukraine to export its grain by sea regardless of Moscow’s naval blockade. Dmitri S. Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, mentioned the bridge assault was not associated to Russia’s resolution to droop its participation within the deal, which had helped maintain international meals costs steady.