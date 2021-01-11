Explosion – researchers see political background | Free press

An attack was carried out on a residential building in Eisenach. According to the police, explosives were detonated in front of and or in the building early on Monday morning. Nobody was hurt. The exact background is unclear.

Eisenach (AP) – After an explosion early Monday morning in Eisenach, investigators take on a political background.

Police said writing with a political background was attached to the facade of a house. Explosives had been detonated in front of or in the residential and commercial building. People were not injured in the blast, but the house was reportedly vacated. In addition, the area was cordoned off over a large area.

The Gotha Police and the Thuringian Criminal Police have started the investigation. Police called on potential witnesses to come forward if they saw suspicious people or vehicles near the scene.

