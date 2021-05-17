Explosion-proof Lighting Market Is Thriving Worldwide: Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), Hubbell (US), Emerson (US), Signify (Netherlands)

This winning Explosion-proof Lighting Market report deals with plentiful important market-related aspects which can be listed as follows; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry-level strategies, market dynamics, positioning, segmentation, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. Excellent practice models and method of research applied for this business report unearths the best opportunities to succeed in the market. Explosion-proof Lighting Market research report not only saves valuable time but also adds credibility to the work.

Large scale Explosion-proof Lighting Market report consists of most detailed market segmentation, thorough analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. All the data and statistics covered in the business research report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better mapping business strategies. This report analyses the industry from top to bottom by considering the myriad of aspects. Businesses can rely upon this top-notch market report to accomplish utter success. Explosion-proof Lighting Market report offers a better solution for refining the business strategies to thrive in this competitive marketplace.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4405166

COVID-19 sent both demand side and supply side shocks across the global economy. Leading explosion-proof lighting product providers, such as Eaton (Ireland) and Hubbell (US), have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic. Both companies have reported a decline of approximately 10% and 12%, respectively, in their 2020 full-year revenue compared to the previous year.The impact of COVID-19 may last until 2021. The situation is almost similar in both emerging and developed economies. As of April 2021, India and the US became the worst COVID-hit countries. Several oil & gas projects in the above-mentioned countries were delayed because of the decline in fuel and energy demand from various end-user industries. With the decrease in fuel and energy demand, it is estimated that there would be negligible investments from the oil & gas players toward updating industrial facilities with energy-efficient explosion-proof lights.

Major players profiled in this report:

The explosion-proof lighting market is dominated by key global established players such as Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), Hubbell (US), Emerson (US), Signify (Netherlands), GE Current (US), Glamox (Norway), Phoenix Lighting (US), R. STAHL (Germany), and Larson Electronics (US).

The global explosion-proof lighting market size is estimated to be USD 340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach 471 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increasing investments in the oil & gas and chemical & pharmaceutical industries for infrastructure development and project expansion plans, government regulations regarding employee safety in hazardous environments, and growing adoption of explosion-proof LED light fixtures owing to several advantages over conventional light sources.

“LEDs: The fastest growing light source segment of the explosion-proof lighting market.”

LEDs are the most energy-efficient lighting options which can help drastically reduce the overall operating cost in industrial facilities. Additionally, LEDs can be easily operated in extreme hot and cold environments as they are less sensitive to temperature as compared with other lighting technologies. Furthermore, the increasing number of industrial facilities is expected to influence the penetration of LEDs for explosion-proof lighting application and will propel the growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.

“Zone 2: The largest segment of explosion-proof lighting market, by hazardous location.”

The Zone 2 segment of the explosion-proof lighting market is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for Zone 2 explosion-proof lights in potentially explosive industrial environments existing in industries such as oil & gas and chemicals. The rise in offshore exploration and expansion projects in several countries, including the US, Canada, UK, Norway, and Saudi Arabia, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing investments in the chemical industry of Canada, Germany, and India to create new growth prospects for the explosion-proof lighting market.

“North America dominated the explosion-proof lighting market, globally, by market share, in 2020”

Based on region, North America dominated the explosion-proof lighting market in 2020.The commanding position of North America can be contributed to the presence of leading market players such as Emerson (US), Hubbell (US), and GE Current (US). These players together account for a market share of more than 30%. Additionally, a large number of companies are focusing on the exploration and production of oil & gas assets in the region. Therefore, the demand for explosion-proof lighting is expected to increase due to extensive expansion activities being undertaken by leading oil & gas players such as Chevron (US) and ExxonMobil (US). Furthermore, strict government regulations regarding employee safety and the phase-out of conventional lighting systems are fueling the demand for expensive explosion-proof LED lighting systems.

Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

By Company : Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 20%

: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 20% By Designation : C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 40%

: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 40% By Region: North America – 40%, Europe– 30%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 5%

Research coverage

This research report segments the global explosion-proof lighting market based on Type (High Bay & Low Bay, Linear, Flood), Light Source (LED, Fluorescent, Others), Safety Rating (Class 1, Class 2, Class 3), Hazardous Location (Zone 1, Zone 2, Others), End-user Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Mining, Energy & Power, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the explosion-proof lighting market and also includes value chain. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall explosion-proof lighting market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=4405166

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 General Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Inclusions And Exclusions At Company Level

1.2.3 Inclusions And Exclusions At Type Level

1.2.4 Inclusions And Exclusions At Light Source Level

1.2.5 Inclusions And Exclusions At Hazardous Location Level

1.2.6 Inclusions And Exclusions At Safety Rating Level

1.2.7 Inclusions And Exclusions At End-User Industry Level

1.2.8 Inclusions And Exclusions At Regional Level

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Participants In Primary Processes Across Value Chain Of Explosion-Proof Lighting Market

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.1.3 Secondary And Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Generated From Key Market Players In Explosion-Proof Lighting Market

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 2 (Supply Side): Illustration Of Revenue Estimation Of Key Market Players In Explosion-Proof Lighting Market

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 3 (Demand Side)—Bottom-Up Estimation Of Explosion-Proof Lighting Market, By Light Source

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size By Top-Down Analysis

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Share Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation

2.5 Risk Assessment

Table 1 Risk Factor Analysis

2.6 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.6.1 Assumptions

2.6.2 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Scenario Analysis

Figure 9 Comparison Of Pre- And Post-Covid-19 Size Of Explosion-Proof Lighting Market, By Scenario, 2017–2026

3.1.1 Pre-Covid-19 Scenario

3.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

3.1.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

3.1.4 Realistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

Figure 10 High Bay & Low Bay Lights To Account For Largest Size Of Explosion-Proof Lighting Market In 2021

Figure 11 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market, By Light Source, 2021–2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market In Canada To Register Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

Figure 13 Oil & Gas Industry To Account For Largest Share Of Explosion-Proof Lighting Market During Forecast Period

Figure 14 Apac To Register Highest Cagr In Explosion-Proof Lighting Market From 2021 To 2026

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Explosion-Proof Lighting Market

Figure 15 Led-Based Explosion-Proof Lights To Witness High Adoption During Forecast Period

4.2 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market, By End-User Industry

Figure 16 Oil & Gas Industry To Account For Largest Market Size From 2021 To 2026

4.3 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market, By Type

Figure 17 Largest Market Share Will Be Captured By High Bay & Low Bay Lights In 2026

4.4 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market, By Hazardous Location

Figure 18 Zone 2 Segment To Exhibit Highest Cagr In Explosion-Proof Lighting Market During Forecast Period

4.5 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market, By Light Source And Region

Figure 19 North America And Led To Be Most Favorable Markets In 2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 20 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments In Major End-User Industries—Oil & Gas And Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Table 2 List Of Upcoming Oil & Gas Projects

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption Of Explosion-Proof Led Light Fixtures Owing To Several Advantages Over Conventional Light Sources

Table 3 Factors Supporting Adoption Of Led Lighting Solution

Figure 21 Total Cost Of Ownership For Different Light Sources In 2015 Vs. 2020

5.2.1.3 Government Regulations Regarding Employee Safety In Hazardous Environments

Figure 22 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Drivers: Impact Analysis

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Cost Associated With Deployment Of Explosion-Proof Led Light Fixtures

5.2.2.2 Lack Of Common Open Standards

Table 4 Norms, Labels, And Standards For Led Lighting To Be Followed Across Industries

Figure 23 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Restraints: Impact Analysis

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Transition From Traditional Lighting Systems To Connected Lighting Solutions

5.2.3.2 Growing Focus Of Governments Worldwide On Energy Conservation

Figure 24 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Opportunities: Impact Analysis

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties In Generating High Revenue Attributed To Covid-19 Pandemic

5.2.4.2 Supply Chain Disruptions Caused Due To Outbreak Of Covid-19

Figure 25 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Challenges: Impact Analysis

5.3 Revenue Shift And New Revenue Pockets For Explosion-Proof Lighting Market Players

Figure 26 Revenue Shift In Explosion-Proof Lighting Market

5.4 Price Trend Analysis

Figure 27 Average Selling Prices Of Explosion-Proof Lighting Fixtures Using Different Light Sources, 2017–2026

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

Table 5 Recent Regulatory Norms

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 28 Value Chain Analysis: Input Suppliers And Original Equipment Manufacturers Add Major Value To Explosion-Proof Lighting Chain

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis

Figure 29 Key Players In Explosion-Proof Lighting Ecosystem

Table 6 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market: Ecosystem

5.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 30 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 7 Explosion-Proof Lighting Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

Figure 31 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry To Be High Due To Presence Of Several Giant Players

5.8.2 Threat Of Substitutes

Figure 32 Threat Of Substitutes To Have Low Impact During Forecast Period Due To Low Quality Of Substitute Products

5.8.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Figure 33 Bargaining Power Of Buyers To Be Low Due To Limited Number Of Substitutes

5.8.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Figure 34 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers To Be Moderate Due To Limited Product Differentiation

5.8.5 Threat Of New Entrants

Figure 35 Threat Of New Entrants To Have Low Impact On Market Due To Requirement For High Capital

5.9 Technology Analysis

Table 8 Common Protocols For Lighting Control Applications

5.10 Trade Analysis

Table 9 Export Scenario For Hs Code: 940540-Based Products, By Country, 2015–2019 (Usd Thousand)

Table 10 Import Scenario For Hs Code: 940540-Based Products, By Country, 2015–2019 (Usd Thousand)

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Hubbell Lights Up A North Sea Operator With Its Latest Protecta X Led

5.11.2 Phoenix Supplies Explosion-Proof Lights For Research Vessel Rv Virginia

5.11.3 Dialight Reduces Pepsico’s Energy Consumption And Costs

Read More………….