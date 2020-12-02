Explosion Proof LED Lighting Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Developments and Forecast 2026

Lights are a common cause of explosion ignition. Low energy light fittings can help to prevent explosions because they do not produce enough energy to ignite source materials. This intrinsically safe equipment, though, can sometimes provide low quality lighting.

“This year, the global consumption value of LED-based luminaires for use in explosion-proof lighting is expected to reach $794 million, and we forecast that the consumption value will reach slightly over $1.35 billion in 2029″.. Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.

In the process of this market research project, in addition to interviewing existing customers and potential customers of LED-based explosion-proof lighting, our Consultants also studied lighting manufactures with various ranges of hazardous area lighting products, which are suited to use in high-risk areas. The lighting fixtures are designed for situations where explosive gases and dusts are found, providing suitable lighting without enabling a risk of explosion.

This is the SDMR analysis and forecast of global market consumption of LED-based luminaires (light fixture with lamp/light source) used in explosion-proof lighting.

This market forecast of the American, European/Middle Eastern and African (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC) regional consumption is presented for selected LED-based lamps in selected applications, which require explosion-proof lighting solutions.

For the purposes of this study, SDMR defines explosion-proof lighting luminaires, which are certified in accordance with and compliant to International regulative and safety standard bodies for use in areas where flammable petrochemical vapors and/or pulverized dust exist or have the potential to exist.

The information is presented in easy-to-follow illustrations and text. The LED explosion-proof lighting market environment is discussed. LED lighting technology overviews, trends and analysis are presented. List and website addresses of over 70-competitors in the Explosion-Proof LED Luminaire marketplace.

Working environments that contain explosive gases or dust are extremely volatile environments. All it takes is a single spark to cause an explosion. A variety of lights are available that are considered explosion proof lighting because they prevent any possible ignition sources from being exposed to the air.

The light emitting diode (LED) market, despite exciting innovative devices driven by technological advances and ecological/energy-saving concerns, still face challenges in overcoming performance/price limitations and in attracting widespread consumption.

This report, by our Consultants, provides the research findings of our study of the global consumption of Light Emitting Diode Fixtures and Lamps, which are Explosion-Proof Lighting applications.

LED Level Quantified in the Study Below, are five levels (or “food chain”) pertaining to the LED marketplace. For the purposes of this study, we quantify and provide a market forecast for Level 5.

Since the light output of individual light-emitting diodes (LEDs) is small compared to incandescent and compact fluorescent lamps, multiple diodes are often used together. With continuing improvement of diode technology and packaging technology (for example: Remote Phosphor), high power LEDs with higher lumen output is enabling the replacement of other lamp technology with LED lamps.

Luminaires are lighting fixtures complete with the light source or lamp, the reflector for directing the light, an aperture (with or without a lens), the outer shell or housing for lamp alignment and protection, an electrical ballast (if required), and connection to a power source, and usually a socket to hold the lamp and allow for its replacement. Explosion-proof LED lighting solutions are designed to be extremely resistant to dust, humidity, chemicals, mechanical forces and extreme environmental temperatures.

Explosion-proof LED lighting solutions offer improved vision and safety in industrial areas where the danger of explosion is higher due to the nature of the activity. Explosion-proof products are used on a large scale in mines, oil fields and also in various industrial and commercial, military, and other applications where highly inflammable and explosive substances are present.

The risk of explosion in some work environments requires the need to use specific solutions. Specially designed explosion proof LED lighting provides is often underestimated. Mixtures of gas, air or dust can actually cause life-threatening explosions and cause extensive harm to your employees and the plant. The incorrect assumption is often made that the danger of explosion is more or less exclusive to the chemical industry. Dust from timber, animal feed, food-stuffs or plastics can also cause an explosion. Unsafe lighting is one of the most common potential sources of ignition.

Sample list of typical applications:

Petroleum refineries and gasoline storage areas

Aircraft hangars and fuel servicing areas

Grain elevators, flour and feed mills

Producers of chemicals, plastics, medicines and fireworks

Coal preparation plants

Textile mills, cotton gins; Saw mills and lumber yards

Motion picture sets

Many Others

