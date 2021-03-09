Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3%

The global explosion proof equipment market was valued at US$4.87 billion and is expected to expand to CAGR by 7.3 per cent during the 2018-2026 forecast.

Market View

In industries such as mining, oil and gas, and industrial manufacturing and processing, personnel and equipment operate in hazardous environments that lead to explosions and fire accidents. As a result, the urgent need to protect assets from explosions or fire accidents has triggered a demand for explosion proof equipment. As a result of the increasing incidence of explosions at mine sites, industrial accidents at the workplace and the consequent loss of assets, companies across industry verticals have recognised the need to deploy state-of-the-art safety solutions, including explosion proof equipment. Furthermore, the worldwide demand for explosion proof equipment is driven by strict regulations promoting occupational safety. With ever-increasing energy demands, new oil & shale reserves in economies like Mexico, Brazil, and the US have increased investment in oil exploration. This, in turn, drives the demand for explosion proof equipment in these countries. All of these factors will contribute to a CAGR of 7.3 per cent over the 2018-2026 forecast period.

“North America to Dominate, Asia Pacific to Register Strong Growth”

In terms of market value contribution, North America led the explosion proof equipment sales worldwide closely followed by Europe in 2017. The value contribution from these two economies was around two-third of the global market in the same year. Increasing shale gas exploration coupled with government mandates promoting workplace safety are driving installations of safety systems including explosion proof equipment across industrial facilities. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to register stronger growth over the forecast period on the back of rapid growth in industrialization and regulated demand from mining sector.

Some of the major manufacturers profiled in the research report include R. Stahl, Adalet, Bartec GmbH, G.M. International SRL, Rae Systems (Honeywell International Inc.), Marechal Electric Group, Pepperl+Fuchs, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Intertek Group, Extronics Limited, and Cordex Instruments among others.

