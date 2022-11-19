Explosion on gas pipeline near St. Petersburg causes major fire

Video footage of a fireplace at a gasoline pipeline within the Leningrad Area, November 19

A video of the fireplace, which is seen from the northern Russian metropolis of St. Petersburg was printed by native information outlet Fontanka.

A number of extra movies of the fireplace had been printed by the Russian Telegram channel Baza.

Kremlin-controlled medium RIA Novosti wrote that the authorities of Leningrad Oblast reported that the explosion occurred at a gasoline station within the Vsevolozhsky district close to the village of Bergardovka.

The governor of the Russian area, Alexander Drozdenko, stated that there was no risk to the inhabitants and that the fireplace wouldn’t unfold to residential areas.

In line with him, emergency employees are attempting to convey the fireplace beneath management.

Russia’s gasoline infrastructure, outdated and missing funding, typically suffers from accidents, and blasts in residential buildings are additionally widespread.

Learn the unique article on The New Voice of Ukraine