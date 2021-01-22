Explore Thrombosis Drugs Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 47,000 Million by 2028 with Topmost Key Vendors: GlaxoSmithKline plc., Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited

The Global Thrombosis Drugs market was valued at approximately US$ 20,000 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 47,000 Mn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of +9% from 2021 to 2028.

Thrombosis drugs are generally blood thinners. These drugs decrease the clotting power of blood and consequently, the chances of thrombosis events, such as pulmonary embolism, decrease. These drugs are available in the form of injections, capsules, and tablets. Key players are focusing on the development of drugs with better efficacy.

For instance, Grifols Therapeutics Inc., a U.S.-based biotechnology company is projected to launch AT- lll, a new type of human recombinant thrombosis drugs for the indication of cardiac surgery cardiopulmonary bypass.

The number of people in the geriatric age group is increasing and it is increasing at a rapid pace. As per research undertaken recently, there would be an increase from approximately 970million in 2020 to 2 billion in 2050 in the number of people aged 60 and above. This phenomenon is going to be quite pronounced in regions of Europe and North America where one in every four people will be aged 65 and above by this year.

Top Key Players:

GlaxoSmithKline plc., Baxter International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Pfizer

Thrombosis Drugs Market By Drug Class:

Factor Xa Inhibitor

Heparin

P2Y12 Platelet Inhibitor

Other Drug Classes

Thrombosis Drugs Market By Disease Type:

Pulmonary Embolism

Atrial Fibrillation

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Other Disease Types

Region Outlook:

Geographically, the Global Thrombosis Drugs Market has been segmented into four major regions such as Americas, Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LA), South & Central America

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Thrombosis Drugs Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The Global Thrombosis Drugs Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Thrombosis Drugs market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Thrombosis Drugs Market based on product and application.

Furthermore, the Global Thrombosis Drugs Market Research Report provides the competitive landscape of the market and gathers information with regards to the company overview, contact information, market size and share, company’s headquarters and corporate offices, and sales revenue. The report also discusses the different development plans and policies of the industry, product pictures, and the process of manufacturing the product, production volume, and product draft.

