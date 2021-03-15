Explore Global Metal Injection Molding Market Outlook, Growth, Demand, Trends in Upcoming Years

The metal injection molding market is witnessing decent growth in the last few years and anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for complex metal injection molded parts from different end-user industries including automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer products, and others.

The major growth drivers identified in the metal injection molding market that are driving the market growth are increasing demand in the healthcare industry, increasing investment in the manufacturing industry, and technological advancements. The process is increasingly become popular in the medical and healthcare industry, owing to its ability to produce a high volume of precision components. One of the most popular applications of the process is in keyhole surgery, devices that are used to manage diabetes, implantable devices, fracture, and other applications.

The metal injection molding is a four-step process comprises of preparation of feedstock (metal powders and a thermoplastic binder), injection molding, binder removal, and sintering (elimination of most of the pore volume formerly occupied by the binder).

Various companies operating in the metal injection molding industry are undertaking strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge, which is likely to drive investments in the market over the forecast period.

GKN Plc, Dynacast, Dean Group International Ltd., Britt Manufacturing, Cypress Industries, Sintex, Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd., CMG Technologies, Real Technik AG, and ATW Companies are among the major players operating in the metal injection molding market.

